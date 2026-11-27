Stephen A. Smith asked the entire NBA if it was going to let the “white brothers” win a championship. The backlash has not stopped since. Now a commentator has flipped the same question back at him, and the answer he is looking for is the part Smith may not want to hear.

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“A white guy could not say, when Tiger Woods came into golf, ‘Hey, are we going to let that brown guy, hey white guys on the PGA tour? Are you going to let this brown guy beat you? You better pay attention. You better work hard cuz he’s really good,” Travis hypothesized in NBABase’s X post. “Any white sports commentator who had said that when Tiger Woods came into golf would have been fired, and his career would have been over. That’s just the reality.”

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His example hits home when compared to Stephen A. Smith’s. Smith has openly and repeatedly criticized the Los Angeles Lakers, claiming he’s never seen a team with its top three players white win a championship before. Thus, he concluded that the Lakers won’t take the trophy home this year either.

“These white brothers can play, they can play. They can win a championship. This is the NBA! Y’all gonna let them win a championship,” he said on ESPN’s First Take.

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So far, his take seems far-fetched. The Los Angeles Lakers are doing especially well for themselves thus far in the regular season, leading the Western Conference with a record of 15-3.

Star player Luka Doncic has been absolutely massive in his role as the team’s offensive centerpiece, scoring 40 or more points across seven games. He has averaged 36.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game for the Lakers, leading them to a dominant start.

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Similarly, Austin Reaves has also proven himself to be a valuable asset. His average currently stands at 24.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. However, the player was recently sidelined for five consecutive games after injuring his left heel against the Bucks.

Reaves is expected to make a full recovery and return to play in the Lakers’ NBA Cup game against the Spurs. Finally, Walker Kessler has also been a fantastic defensive player with 14.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

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The point is, the Lakers trio have been doing rather well aside from Reaves’ recent injury. The team has not lost many games, and with Luka Doncic playing like he is, the team could very well have a championship opportunity.

Stephen A. Smith’s comments, therefore, felt inflammatory because he appeared to make an assessment based on their skin color instead of their performance this season. Furthermore, his asking the NBA if they’ll “let” the team win sparked further controversy, as it appeared to put a wedge between white and African-American players in the league.

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Clay Travis explained his point with yet another example to show what he feels about Smith’s comments. He explained that if NFL analysts asked white quarterbacks if they were going to let Patrick Mahomes or Russell Wilson “win the Super Bowl”, the backlash would have been severe.

“The white guy who said that would have been immediately fired. I don’t even think anybody can dispute this. Much of sports media would have pulled their hair out…I just I weep for my country.”

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Thus, Travis has joined the list of individuals who disputed Stephen A. Smith’s remarks. Others to speak out against him include former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, former Bulls player Jay Williams, and ex-NBA player Eddie Johnson.