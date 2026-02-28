“Beyonce on the Offensive End”: NBA Legend Makes Kevin Durant Confession in Bold Message to Critics

It’s been 19 years since Kevin Durant made his debut in the NBA. Over a decade later, the Slim Reaper still shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The Houston Rockets superstar remains one of the most cold-blooded scorers in the entire league, as he once again reminded everyone that by dropping a 40-bomb against the Orlando Magic and prompting a former NBA star to make a strong confession.

Not only did Durant lead his team to an impressive 113-108 win over the gritty and physical team with that performance, but he also crossed the 32,000 career points mark. A feat that put him next to the likes of LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, the only players other than him to cross the threshold. While he drew many compliments after achieving this milestone, none were better than Kendrick Perkins’.

“He is the greatest scorer to ever play the game of basketball. The greatest scorer,” the former NBA forward said on the latest episode of ESPN’s First Take. “When you talk about a guy that has zero flaws, he’s Beyoncé on the offensive end. He’s flawless. We can go down the list, and we can look at all the guys that are in the top five or top ten.”

“When you talk about career points in the NBA, we could point out in each individual that they had some type of flaw, right?” He further questioned. “Because when I think about the greatest scorer, not only do I think about what he could do on the offensive end and how he has no holes in his game, but I also look at efficiency. And when you talk about a guy who is Mr. 50/40/90, that’s Kevin Durant.”

The debate surrounding KD’s legacy and the potential for his jersey to be retired by the franchises he’s played for is substantial, yet his offensive brilliance is beyond dispute. Kevin Durant, though approaching the twilight of his career, is still putting up strong numbers with 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 50.8% shooting.

The six-foot-eleven forward is also within touching distance of hitting the elite 50/40/90 shooting split, not just this season but overall throughout his career. It’s no fluke that Kevin Durant is enjoying such a great time in the league, even at this age; it has to do with his talent and skillset. That said, this should give you a clear picture as to why Perkins holds Durant in such high regard.

If it doesn’t, then the fact that he’s averaging 37 minutes per game, the fourth most in the NBA, should. KD is the oldest amongst the top-10 players in minutes and has suited up for 55 out of the possible 58 games for the Rockets this season, making a strong case for All-NBA honors yet again this season. Nonetheless, while the league decides that, Durant cannot stop cheesing over his latest achievement.

Kevin Durant couldn’t stop smiling after making NBA history

While more often than not, Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant maintains his nonchalant demeanour, that wasn’t the case after he became only the sixth player in the league’s history to reach 32,000 career points. The forward couldn’t stop smiling when he heard about the legendary company he was joining following his impressive performance.

Imago Feb 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) celebrates after scoring in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images.

“I mean, just to be mentioned in the same category as some of the greatest athletes of all time, not just basketball players, greatest athletes of all time,” he said postgame. “I’m just honored and blessed and grateful for all the people that invested in me along the way. … It’s been a long journey, and I’m looking forward to keeping it going, but it’s pretty cool.”

Now, with Durant being at 32,006 career points, as he mentioned, he will be aiming for the next milestone. That, of course, will be quite a huge one as he only needs 286 points to take over the great Michael Jordan and enter the top-5 of the all-time NBA scoring charts. Although he most likely won’t catch up to LeBron James, who is still adding to his total of 43,029 points, without a doubt, KD will go down as one of the best to ever do it.