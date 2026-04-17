“Big WrestleMania Match”: Ex-NBA Star Hypes Draymond Green vs Dillon Brooks Play-In Showdown

It’s time to grab some popcorn. You have WrestleMania on April 18 and 19. But before that, the real wrestling match will take place at PHX Arena. The Golden State Warriors are meeting the Phoenix Suns for a second Play-In game that will decide who will finally make it to the playoffs. However, the true attraction on the floor? Dillon Brooks vs Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

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This time last year, Brooks was playing for the Houston Rockets. Well, we know how that went down at the playoffs, as the Warriors qualified for the second round with a 4-3 record. Now, over the years, the Warriors veteran has a 20-15 record over Brooks. But, interestingly enough, this rivalry goes beyond stats; it’s a kind of silent brawl that shapes the game’s trajectory.

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Therefore, former NBA star, Georges Niang, said, “It’s like, did you ever watch wrestling when you were growing up? Like the guys talk smack to each other before the big WrestleMania match. It’s like, they’re adding fuel to the fire. This is what people came to see. They wanna see mano-a-mano.”

He added, “These two go toe-to-toe, and Dillon Brooks is just adding fuel to the fire, gassing it up, and lucky enough for him, he’s been able to back up a lot this year, earlier in his career. So I’m super excited to see this. This just adds more fuel to the fire. I’m gonna have my popcorn out, maybe some candy bars, and get ready.”

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The feud between Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green has simmered for years, but it truly caught fire in the 2022 playoffs. During that fiery second-round clash, Brooks’ Grizzlies pushed Green’s Warriors into a bruising six-game battle. Trash talk flew, bodies collided, and Brooks stirred chaos with his bold “poke the bear” line.

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Meanwhile, Green clapped back, questioning Brooks’ résumé. Tensions escalated further after Brooks struck Gary Payton II mid-air, while Green hit Brandon Clarke. Both drew flagrant-2 fouls, and Brooks earned a suspension. Then, drama spilled beyond the court. Steve Kerr blasted Brooks, and Ja Morant echoed the same “broke the code” jab later.

Fast forward, the Warriors beat Brooks’ Rockets in seven in 2025. Soon after, Brooks defended Amen Thompson but labeled Draymond Green dirty. Game 7 ended cold, no handshakes, only Green’s “sucka” remark. Through it all, Brooks thrived as the league’s chaos agent, even taking swings at LeBron James.

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Now, it looks like Brooks’ wish is turning into reality. Simply put, he wanted to play against the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament. Looks like the 30-year-old Phoenix Suns guard is in revenge mode.

Dillon Brooks wanted to meet Draymond Green and Steph Curry

Dillon Brooks made it clear why he was rooting for the Golden State Warriors to take down the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, offering a blunt and unfiltered reason. “Steph and Draymond,” Brooks said. “That’s it. And Steve Kerr.”

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At the same time, the tension between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks kept boiling beyond the court. In a chat with streamer N3on three months ago, Brooks doubled down, dragging both Green and Paul George, claiming their podcast focus says everything about their game. “I be getting on dudes that want to do the podcast grind while they’re still playing,” he said. “They are all terrible. He (Green) talks too much for me. I’m saying they’re not good at basketball, so focus on hoops… Keep doing his podcast, keep blogging, keep doing his thing off the court. It’s cute. It’s fun. You should give the mic to Draymond. Maybe he’ll talk about me. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.”

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USA Today via Reuters Mar 9, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) are separated by an official after a basket by Brooks during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Now, statistically speaking, the Suns’ star has an edge over the Warriors veteran. Dillon Brooks has averaged 14.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 23 games versus Draymond Green in his career. Meanwhile, Green has averaged 7.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists against him. That’s about the regular season. But when you compare wins (regular season & playoffs), then Draymond holds a 20-15 record.

This is not hype anymore; it is personal. The stage is set, and the names are locked in. Dillon Brooks wanted this fight, and now he has Draymond Green and Stephen Curry right in front of him. Meanwhile, years of tension, words, and chaos have built to this moment. So now, all that noise must translate into action, because this time, there is nowhere left to hide.