Bill Simmons Believes LeBron James Always Sacrifices Begrudgingly as 76ers Resemble a Bunch of Misfits

The Philadelphia 76ers have assembled a star-studded roster. But Bill Simmons isn’t convinced the pieces will fit together. LeBron James remains optimistic about the team’s potential. Yet the veteran analyst sees warning signs in a lineup packed with stars.

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“I get really nervous when you have teams where I’m not sure guys are at the right points of their career for a team like this,” Simmons said. “You have Embiid, who breaks down every year, who has never really proven that he can be a guy who can play four rounds in the playoffs, who has all of his own stuff to prove.

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“LeBron, every time he’s been asked to really sacrifice, it always feels like it’s begrudgingly and we always have to hear about it from a bunch of different reporters.”

Simmons has raised concerns about how Brown will adjust to a supporting role after establishing himself as a leading option. Maxey faces a similar challenge, as he enters his prime with less room to lead the offense. Meanwhile, Edgecombe needs opportunities to prove himself in the league after his rookie year exploits. With all important players at different stages of their careers, Simmons feels the 76ers will struggle to find consistency.

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The numbers behind Philadelphia’s star power could explain why Bill Simmons is unsure about the team’s chemistry. Jaylen Brown had a 36.2% usage rate for the Celtics last year. But now he is with the 76ers, where Joel Embiid at 33.5% and Tyrese Maxey at 29.4% already exist. Add LeBron James’ 27.2% from his last season, which on paper further complicates roles.

Let’s not forget that even V.J. Edgecombe carries a 20.1% usage rate. So everyone must adapt to thrive. Simmons has previously noted challenges with LeBron adjusting to reduced roles. In March 2026, while discussing the Lakers, he stated that the 4-time NBA champion was “not totally willing to accept a super huge role change” and described the situation as having a little “push and pull.”

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Previously, LeBron James himself acknowledged how unusual the experience being the third option on the Lakers team was.

After the Lakers’ playoff elimination in May 2026, he explained: “I’ve never been a third option in my life.” Using that experience, Bron is ready to sacrifice again. “Whatever the team needs for me to do. I think the luxury of my game is I can do everything. Literally, I can do everything.”

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LeBron James’ first preseason appearance provided some evidence that he is prepared to prioritize playmaking over scoring. Against the Brooklyn Nets on October 8, he recorded 10 points, five assists, and four rebounds in 18 minutes. Maxey has also indicated that playing alongside Bron could allow him to spend more time operating off the ball.

As a Sixers leader, LeBron James even asked his teammates to sacrifice. “If we want to accomplish something that’s really, really important, like if we say that we want to do something special, there will be a collective sacrificing in a good way.”

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Simmons had previously drawn comparisons between this roster and the star-studded 2012-13 Los Angeles Lakers. That Lakers team paired Kobe Bryant with Dwight Howard, Steve Nash, and Pau Gasol, raising expectations of a championship run.



Instead, the season unraveled amid injuries, coaching changes, and poor chemistry. Mike Brown was fired after a 0-8 run in the preseason and a dreadful 1-4 start in the regular season. Then Mike D’Antoni struggled to get the group on track.

The Lakers finished 45-37, barely secured the West’s seventh seed, and suffered a first-round sweep at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. Bryant also tore his Achilles late in the regular season, dealing another blow to their title hopes. Philadelphia could face a similar challenge if individual preferences undermine the team’s overall rhythm.

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LeBron James has already experienced life as a third option in Los Angeles, but Brown, Embiid, and Maxey also have reasons to expect significant offensive responsibility. The challenge is not simply getting these stars to share the court. It is finding a system that allows them to contribute so that the team’s chemistry does not suffer.