Bill Simmons Cools Hot Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Buzz, Putting $46M Star at Risk

Nobody could do business for Giannis Antetokounmpo like the Atlanta Hawks. They loaded their roster in the offseason, and could now become trade chips to facilitate a move for the Greek Freak. But they still need to include that one player to compel the Bucks to even enter negotiations. Of the two choices that exist, Bill Simmons doesn’t think it’s going to be Jalen Johnson.

The 24-year-old forward has taken a terrific leap, becoming a three-way threat with elite athleticism. Johnson has also posted career-highs for every major statistic this season. With him as the centrepiece, the Hawks appeared impeccable. So, Simmons is convinced the Hawks’ dream is to have Johnson and Antetokounmpo team up together.

“If I’m them and you’re like, you could have Giannis for Jalen Johnson. Obviously, you’d have to have a seven-hour meeting about it. I would much rather have the younger guy who keeps ascending and try to figure out a way to also bring Giannis into it versus, you know, making him the centrepiece,” he said on the Bill Simmons Podcast. “I just don’t think there’s a world where they trade him at this point”.

Imago Jan 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dribbles past Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

To Simmons’ points, reports already claim the Hawks view Jalen Johnson as untouchable. Cutting ties wouldn’t necessarily embellish their roster even if Giannis Antetokounmpo arrives. That leaves them with the option of trading Trae Young. The cornerstone’s future has been uncertain ever since the Hawks decided against offering him an extension.

Matters take a turn for the worse when factoring in that the Hawks are yet to win a game since Young’s return from injury. And that’s happened even with Johnson averaging fundamentally the same numbers prior to his return. So if it’s up to the Hawks, they would much rather part ways with Young to acquire Antetokounmpo.

Would that interest the Milwaukee Bucks? Not necessarily, since they have a disruptive backcourt that offers playmaking. There could also be some interest if the Bucks could use Young’s contract to facilitate business and recoup greater assets. He has a $49 million player option next season, the last of a $215 million extension. But one thing they wouldn’t look to do is hang Johnson’s allure in the market, even if it’s more Antetokounmpo.

Why a Jalen Johnson-Giannis Antetokounmpo tandem would work

The Hawks fortified their defensive footing in the summer. Dyson Daniels is a ball hawk, Nickel Alexander-Walker can guard, and Porzingis provides rim protection. Jalen Johnson is equally as disruptive. However, Young, due to his size and natural game, can’t expend himself defensively as much as his teammates.

Adding Giannis Antetokounmpo to augment the identity and solidify their status makes sense. That only happens with the removal of Young. Then there’s another reason that correlates with the fit.

The two-time MVP needs the ball in his hands. That’s exactly why his fit besides a traditional point guard comes under scrutiny. The Bucks won with Jrue Holiday, a defensive-minded guard, as the floor general. Daniels fits that profile, seldom needing the ball and being effective when playing in a flowing offence.

Similarly, Jalen Johnson produces assists with elite decision-making as opposed to having the ball on a string. Essentially, pairing him with Giannis Antetokounmpo is the logical way to create an opening for such a major addition. And Antetokounmpo is a stellar defender, which would enable the Hawks to create more chaos with the profile of players they have at hand.

With Young and Antetokounmpo, it’s a clash. The one without the ball would have to sacrifice. Jalen Johnson has shown his output doesn’t dwindle with such a player on the floor. It’s not a numbers game for the Hawks, but getting Giannis Antetokounmpo and Johnson together would help them ascend closer to their ceiling.

If it’s not possible with the young, keeping Jalen Johnson is also a no-brainer. Dealing with a 24-year-old who has risen to become one of the most impactful players this season would be a terrible mistake. Johnson ranks 12 in win shares according to Basketball Reference, clearly showing he impacts the game in a positive manner for the Hawks.

Atlanta can still dream about finding the right package to entice the Bucks. But if that includes Johnson, it wouldn’t make them better, considering there are no limitations to how much better he can get.