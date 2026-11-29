The NBA has seen its share of conspiracy theories, but a new one now involves Kawhi Leonard. As the Toronto Raptors forward continues to deal with a knee injury after the Los Angeles Clippers salary-cap scandal, speculation has emerged that his absence could be tied to something beyond his recovery.

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Could Leonard be serving a secret suspension? Or is this simply another theory built around the mystery surrounding his injury? It is an extraordinary claim. But it also has a familiar voice entertaining it.

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The Conspiracy Bill is back.

“Somebody send me this conspiracy bill, Joseph P. He has a theory: Adam Silver may have secretly suspended Kawhi Leonard, the same way Stern may have secretly suspended MJ,” Bill Simmons said, speaking on the recent episode of The Ringer podcast.

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He revived his “Conspiracy Bill” persona to read a listener theory from Joseph P. The message drew a comparison to the long-running rumor.

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“What if instead of doing it for the league’s reputation, they both agreed they didn’t want a fight with the NBPA. Cover story, plays a couple of games, goes out with some sort of vague knee injury. Nobody’s suspicious because it’s Kawhi, and then Silver doesn’t get the long legal battle with the players’ association. Kawhi doesn’t lose money because he’s not actually suspended. Gets to keep his Clipper money.”

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The listener later sent Simmons an update

“So he sent this to me halfway through Kawhi’s missed games here, and then sent me an email this week: Update: Kawhi has now missed 14 straight with a mystery knee injury. The plot thickens. Let me tell you something, Conspiracy Bill: what a way to head into the holidays. This is unbelievable.”

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Kawhi has, in fact, missed the last 16 games with the Raptors.

Kawhi Leonard’s absence would not punish the Clippers, the team at the center of the salary-cap investigation.

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Instead, it would leave Toronto without a player it acquired this summer. The Raptors would absorb the competitive cost while Leonard allegedly kept his salary, and the league avoided a public confrontation with the National Basketball Players Association.

The timing also complicates the theory.

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The NBA had already concluded its investigation into the Clippers’ salary-cap circumvention earlier this summer and announced its penalties. Kawhi Leonard walked away with a $700k fine, a smaller fine compared to the ones imposed on Steve Baller & Co. The listener’s scenario would require the league to impose an undisclosed sanction after that process had ended.

The Jordan comparison adds intrigue.

The 1993 rumor claimed Stern secretly sidelined Jordan over gambling concerns and disguised the punishment as a retirement to play baseball. The story has been repeatedly debunked; Jordan was cleared of betting on NBA games.

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On the other hand…

The available information on Kawhi Leonard points to a conventional, if frustrating, injury absence. He has not played since October 23, after appearing in Toronto’s first two games. The Raptors have said he is dealing with left knee swelling and patellar tendinopathy. And his recovery has been gradual rather than tied to a publicly announced return date.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic recently said Leonard had progressed to individual, non-contact on-court work, including light jogging and stationary shooting. Moreover, multiple clips of Claw’s individual on-court practice circulated online.

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As per reports, the Raptors expect to evaluate him again around December 1. That is a meaningful step in his rehabilitation. It will eventually lead to his return to the season.

The Raptors’ 5–11 record across the 16 games since Kawhi Leonard’s injury makes the absence especially consequential. Yet the team’s struggles do not establish that the injury is a cover for league discipline.

For now, Simmons’ segment remains podcast speculation, while Leonard’s next evaluation, not a secret agreement, is the next concrete development to watch.