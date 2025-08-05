Bill Simmons Perfectly Sums Up LeBron James and Luka Doncic Situation as Lakers Brace for New Battle

“Luka, be your f—— self. Don’t fit in, fit the f— out.” It was the first time that Luka Doncic played a game as a Laker, and LeBron James sent a short but powerful message. The 26-year-old has apparently taken this message to heart. First, helping the franchise in recruiting players in Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton, and then extending his contract with the Purple and Gold. So, has he truly taken the keys from James? That’s the question everyone is seeking an answer to.

Luka Doncic and his $165 million contract extension were a celebration. It was not only an extension but a message to the world that the team will build around the Slovenian star. Later, the team even attended the Backstreet Boys concert, since the 5x All-Star is a huge fan of the band. However, the entire team was not present; the two most notable names were missing–LeBron James and his son. Was this some kind of message that the 4x NBA champion was trying to send?

“The Lakers, so they announced the Luka extension. It’s basically a two-year deal. He has a player option for the third year and he’s going to, it sets himself up to make a kajillion dollars in 2028. And then LeBron’s over there and he’s Instagramming out his workouts. And the whole thing is just bizarre to watch,” Bill Simmons called out how the world is currently zooming in on this situation. Previously, the discourse was on how the two Lakers stars would share the ball-handling responsibilities on the hardwood. But it has seemingly switched, who has more power behind the scenes?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“LeBron James has been in control of every situation he’s ever been in basketball wise, who has always held the cards. And this is the first time ever where that’s not the case.” Simmons even added an analogy about how the team is dealing with the entire situation. “And now the Lakers, it’s almost like watching somebody move in their younger, hotter girlfriend, but the ex-wife is still living in the house, taking selfies of themselves.” Now, it’s an interesting time for the franchise.

AD

“I’m riveted, I can’t wait to see how this plays out from a media manipulation standpoint over the next two weeks. I have my fork, my knife, and my plate, my napkins ready to go.” Since Luka Doncic already helped in recruiting, it was a duty that LeBron James judiciously performed. Maybe that’s why King James has been sending mixed signals over the past couple of weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James’ real feeling behind Luka Doncic contract comes to light

Ever since the Akron native signed his $52.6 million contract, the clouds of uncertainty have been hovering over. Then the clips and snaps about him working out in the Cavaliers gym and the old Clippers facility created a huge noise about Bron’s intention to leave. Add to the fact that the front office executives, Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, and the new owner, Mark Walter, haven’t really acknowledged King James’ extension. So, is there an issue? That’s what it looks like.

via Imago Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) on the court in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the surface, LeBron James didn’t turn for the celebration of Luka’s extension. Instead, he uploaded Instagram Stories showing him teeing off with Bronny. Naturally, the question became, was there more to the father-son bonding time? But the absence of LeBron is not affecting his relationship with Doncic. Why? As per NBA insider Marc Stein, LeBron made sure to call Luka on Saturday morning to congratulate him on his three-year extension with the Lakers with a FaceTime that reportedly lasted several minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This report came in after the world speculated about the absence of James Sr. and James Jr. That’s what Simmons is hinting at. Other reports dropping in over the next few weeks will clear the air around LeBron’s future with the team. Or will it become a tool that will only add speculations on who is truly controlling the reins behind the scenes?