Bill Simmons Pitches Wild LeBron James Retirement Tour Idea – and Everyone Is Loving It

The return to Cleveland, team up with Curry, or going back to Miami have been some of the potential reported exit plans for LeBron James. While the decision remains unannounced, Bill Simmons spoke about an “unassailable idea”. This could even please the commissioner, Adam Silver.

“What if instead of signing with any one team for next season, LeBron makes his retirement tour an actual retirement tour by signing a one-week contract with all 30 teams?” On the Ringer podcast, Simmons said to his co-host, David Jacoby. “Every team gets one LeBron home game where he starts and plays and they sell thousands of limited jerseys.”

This idea will see Bron suit up for 30 teams, and the teams that have been waiting for over two decades to sign King James can finally happen. This will also help generate news in every local market. It’s an unprecedented situation and will need a lot of stakeholders’ approval. That’s why Jacoby said, “This will never happen, but it should happen.”

Simmons replied, “I thought it was an almost unassailable idea. I loved it.” If he plays for the teams that guarantees him a ring as well. Another brilliant way to cap off the farewell year for the 22x All-Star.

The storyline that could dominate the headlines remains unique. LeBron James and Anthony Edwards, or Bron and the Joker, and it could also be James in Dallas with Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving. All these possibilities prompted Jacoby to compare it with Taylor Swift’s memorable world tour.

“This will never happen, but it is intriguing. It’s one of those things where it’s like, it’s like basically Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but basketball and LeBron is basically what it is. This is a brilliant idea.”

The idea of a farewell tour for Bron even reportedly has media executives bidding $40-75 million. Which again builds the excitement about what could be the potential final destination.

When will LeBron James announce his decision?

Ever since the return to the Cavs, the topic of his retirement or next year being the final year has flared up. Constantly, Bron has stated that the decision has not crossed his mind yet. Insider Dan Woike of The Athletic reported the same, as his every career-defining moves have come well after the season concluded.

“If James doesn’t want to play anymore… those career-defining decisions — leaving Cleveland for Miami, returning home, joining the Lakers — weren’t made until well after seasons ended,” Woike wrote. “While there’s a chance that James knows which way he’s leaning, one league source said James is also smart enough to know it would be foolish to make any permanent decisions in the emotional fog of an 82-game season.”

Much like Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, and Dwyane Wade, LeBron James having a retirement season would create massive box office results, Which would please Commissioner Silver and give fans a real chance to see the Akron native one final time.