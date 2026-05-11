Billionaire Bucks Owner Wes Edens Blackmailed Over Alleged Affair as Woman Demands Half His Fortune

A few months ago, Wes Edens issued a contract ultimatum to star Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose future remains uncertain. Since then, the Milwaukee Bucks co-owner has been the subject of many discussions about how the franchise has handled things with its long-time cornerstone. But what the hoops world did not know was that behind the scenes, the billionaire had been allegedly blackmailed after a short fling. This full-blown legal matter involved an initial settlement that was later changed, amid a federal investigation, which has now led to home detention.

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Prosecutors stated that Edens had a physical relationship with Changli “Sophia” Luo. She is the founder of One World Initiative Advocacy and lives in New York City. They started seeing each other after she slid into his LinkedIn DMs in 2022. During one of their interactions, Edens even stated that it was fun to own a sports team. Their online communication eventually led to a meetup.

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Luo even sent him a passionate love letter. “I never told you I love you, and tonight I want to tell you that, I have been restraining my feeling for you, as I do love you from the bottom of my heart!” Luo wrote. But the Bucks owner never responded, and it led to trouble between the two…

Luo reportedly threatened him for months thereafter. She also blackmailed him by saying that she would publicize their NSFW videos and photos. Then, after denying the allegations, Edens even agreed to pay Luo $6.5 million, including $1 million upfront, following a Zoom-mediated settlement overseen by a former judge. But things spiraled, and Luo apparently threatened to inform his family and investors to further humiliate the Bucks co-owner. “I am sure your family and business partners will learn about you and your misdeeds from these interviews and will provide exposure that will taint your record forever,” she wrote.

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But after that settlement, Luo’s lawyers said she found out she had HPV-16, a sexually transmitted infection that can lead to cancer, according to The Wall Street Journal. She asked for the settlement to be renegotiated, demanding as much as $1.2 billion, half of Edens’ $2.5 billion fortune.

In fact, back in November 2023, reports claim that Luo used a fake name to gain access to the doctor’s office where Edens’s then-girlfriend worked. During their interaction, Luo described the Bucks owner as “a terrible person.” She also visited Eden’s ex-wife. Luo threatened to “destroy” Edens if he didn’t take “responsibility.”

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Imago Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Because of the safety of his own and his loved ones, the Bucks owner approached the police.

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“Last May, FBI agents searched Luo’s apartment and found a phone hidden in a laundry basket and another in a box of sanitary pads, according to prosecutors.” They arrested Luo on June 14 at JFK International Airport as she tried to board a flight to China. She is charged with four counts, including blackmail and destruction of records, and has pleaded not guilty. The Chinese native was released on a $500K bond and is currently under home detention.

There is no official statement from Wes Edens, but a spokesperson provided an update. “Mr. Edens will be making no comment on the case as the indictment speaks for itself with respect to the charges against the defendant.” They said that he is expected to testify at Luo’s trial later this year. Edens, 64, hasn’t been named publicly as the target of the alleged scheme.

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Edens saw a rise after he invested in subprime loans following the 2008-09 financial crisis and spent billions to build a private passenger railway in Florida. Then, for just $550 million, the 64-year-old acquired the Bucks in 2014 and used a similar strategy to co-own EPL soccer club Aston Villa. Over the years, Edens has earned a reputation as a high-impact sports team owner. He now awaits an important legal ruling in his personal life.