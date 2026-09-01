Billionaire NBA Family Behind Millions in Support for Michigan Governor Candidate John James Revealed: Report

NBA ownership has never been limited to basketball. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has been a major Democratic donor, while Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta have supported Republican candidates and causes. Similarly, the Orlando Magic owners have their own inclination.

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The team is owned by the DeVos family, one of Michigan’s wealthiest and most politically influential families. For decades, the DeVos have been closely associated with Republican politics in the state. Now, the family’s financial support has become a major part of the conversation surrounding Rep. John James’ campaign for Michigan governor.

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The DeVos family’s financial relationship with James stretches across multiple campaigns. The family gave $1.9 million to his 2018 and 2020 Senate campaigns and groups supporting those races. That money is separate from millions of dollars that Dan and Pamella DeVos have put behind a super PAC supporting James’ gubernatorial bid.

The couple has contributed $6 million to Mission Michigan since 2025, including $1 million in July. DeVos family members have also contributed $141,225 directly to James’ current campaign.

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The DeVos name has been a fixture in Michigan Republican politics since the late Richard DeVos, the Amway co-founder and longtime Republican donor, began building the family’s political influence. His son, Dick DeVos, later ran for Michigan governor in 2006 and spent heavily on that campaign. Betsy DeVos, meanwhile, became perhaps the family’s most recognizable political figure after serving as education secretary under President Donald Trump.

In fact, James, during his earlier Senate campaigns, expressed support for DeVos and her education policies. PolitiFact reported in 2020 that James had repeatedly backed school choice and praised DeVos. At one point, James described DeVos’ work as education secretary in glowing terms, saying he believed she was doing “very, very good” work. Yet the connection became politically awkward during his 2018 Senate campaign.

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James pushed back against claims that he was being financed by Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos, insisting that neither had given him money. The issue became more complicated as other members of the DeVos family continued supporting his political campaign. Then there was another strong connection between James and the DeVos family.

For his 2020 Senate campaign, Olivia DeVos, Betsy DeVos’ niece, was hired as an assistant communications director. The move drew scrutiny because members of Olivia’s immediate family had also financially supported James.

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Now, Members of the DeVos family recently hosted a fundraiser for James at their home, with ticket prices ranging from $1,000 to $8,325. So, they are not just mere donors. James has also benefited from the family’s support at a crucial point in his political career.

He has already lost two statewide Senate races, in 2018 and 2020, before winning a House seat in 2022 and securing reelection in 2024. His gubernatorial campaign is a different challenge. James entered the race with President Donald Trump’s endorsement and has emerged as one of the leading Republicans seeking the nomination.

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That’s why the DeVos connection brings obvious financial advantages. The family’s support gives his campaign access to some of the most influential Republican donors in Michigan. But it also brings scrutiny. Amid the political connection, the NBA ownership remains another intriguing option.

Fans may know the DeVos family because of its ownership of the NBA team Orlando Magic. In Michigan, however, the family has built an influence that reaches far beyond the basketball court.