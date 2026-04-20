Billionaire NBA Owner’s Extreme Cost-Cutting Moves Cast Shadow Over Team’s Playoff Run

NBA teams are billion-dollar operations. So if a franchise makes decisions to save their pockets from burning, it’s usually not THAT big of a deal. However, the Portland Trail Blazers’ new owner, Tom Dundon, is going the extra mile. After finalizing a $4.25 billion deal with the Paul G. Allen estate, the billionaire NBA owner is already making his presence felt.

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The Trail Blazers returned to the NBA playoff series for the first time since the 2020-21 season. All thanks to Deni Avdija, who emerged as the knight in shining armour in Damian Lillard’s absence. However, Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs didn’t go as planned for them. They lost 111-98 on Sunday.

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Meanwhile, before Sunday’s game, Portland insider Sean Highkin revealed a head-scratcher: at Dundon’s request, the team left their two-way trio at home. Caleb Love, Chris Youngblood, and Jayson Kent. Among seven traveling teams, only Portland went without them for Games 1 and 2. Although playoff-ineligible, their practice presence matters. The move might also affect their playoff run. Who knows? At the same time, Highkin labeled the move “insulting,” with Love notably affected.

The 24-year-old Missouri native played over 1000 minutes for this team. They wouldn’t have finished the regular season over .500 without Caleb Love’s contributions. Love quietly became a lifeline for the Trail Blazers when injuries piled up. For instance, he torched the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 21, dropping 26 points and drilling six threes. Then, on Jan. 3, he followed it up with 16 against the San Antonio Spurs. As a result, Love brought scoring punch and steady guard play when Portland needed balance the most.

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Then again, the new team owner didn’t stop at keeping his players at home. Dundon, who is worth an estimated $2.3 billion, is taking more actions. After a five-year playoff absence, the Portland Trail Blazers’ return to the Moda Center feels oddly restrained. Fans at Games 3 and 4 won’t get the usual postseason shirts. Meanwhile, under Tom Dundon, staff checked out early and lingered in hotel lobbies to dodge late fees. Sure, late charges sting; however, paired together, these moves paint a surprisingly tight-fisted playoff picture.

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There’s more to this new chapter in the NBA. Reports swirl around Tom Dundon and his tight grip on the Portland Trail Blazers coaching search. After authorities linked Chauncey Billups’ October arrest to a sports gambling probe, the Portland Trail Blazers launched their coaching search. However, insiders say offers hover between $1 million and $1.5 million annually. That figure sits far below the usual $4 million NBA benchmark, and even mirrors top assistant coach salaries across the league.

Meanwhile, Tiago Splitter, the 2014 champion with the Spurs, steadied the team as interim and guided a young roster into the playoffs. Yet, his future remains uncertain. Additionally, Jake Fischer reports that Portland has contacted nearly 20 international and college candidates, with many Power 4 coaches already earning more than $1.5 million, further complicating negotiations.

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Interestingly enough, Tom Dundon’s decisions arrived at such a time when the Trail Blazers’ home arena, Moda Center, is about to undergo a complete makeover. Most importantly, the new owner, on his very first day, made one thing clear: the standard is changing here in Portland.

Tom Dundon is creating his own path in the NBA

On his first day as the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, Tom Dundon sent a clear message to the team through The Athletic. “Whatever we’re doing, we’re trying to do better, and you just keep going and going. I’m just obsessed with trying to find a way to get better. I can’t handle losing,” he said. “I can’t handle thinking something could be done better. And if you get all the players and the coaches and the staff, everybody thinking that way … you should get better.”

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Dundon acknowledges the Portland Trail Blazers players’ talent and NBA status, yet signals dissatisfaction with their current level. He emphasizes raising standards, effort, and daily discipline. He frames improvement as non-negotiable, expressing confidence that his leadership will drive change. Moreover, he believes the team shares that ambition, but insists consistent execution and intensity must follow to reach a higher ceiling.

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Imago Tom Dundon via IMAGN

“I think the organization, the last couple years, has been in a different place than they are now, where now it’s starting to build. Now we’ve got to get past those old habits that maybe weren’t as focused on the best outcome. So, pushing people past what they think is possible, and then doing it again and again and again. I don’t know, I just … I just do it,” Dundon added.

Now, it’s hard to decipher what Tom Dundon’s vision is following his strict cost-cutting measures. Is he looking deep into the future? Maybe. However, fans aren’t particularly happy, especially after leaving Caleb Love at home. Because the two-way star was truly the team’s MVP at one point when injuries had them in a chokehold. Well, the decision might hurt their playoffs, and that would be such a heartbreak for the team that just made it through after five years.