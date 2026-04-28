Billionaire NBA Team Owner Makes U-Turn After Being Branded ‘Cheap’ for Cost-Cutting Measures

Despite having a net worth of $2.3 billion and being the major owner of a $4.25 billion NBA team, it’s difficult to get rid of the ‘cheap’ tag. That’s the current scenario of Portland Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon. Fans on social media and former players of the franchise, Carmelo Anthony, have criticized his cost-cutting methods. It seems it has worked before the road game against the San Antonio Spurs.

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Dundon currently owns 80.1% of the team. The remainder of the team is set to be purchased by September 1, 2028. This is also the season that the Blazers made the playoffs for the first time in four years. Yet the frugal ways of Dundon include no playoff t-shirts for home crowds. In fact, some members of the staff were also kicked out of the hotel early just to avoid late fees. Further reports damaging his reputation suggested that two-way players did not travel with the team for Game 1 and Game 2 of the round 1 series. But this last decision has now changed.

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The Trail Blazers confirmed via team photos of players boarding the plane that they are now sending their two-way players to San Antonio for Game 5 of the series. They were the only playoff team that did not bring their two-way players to road games in the first round. But now Caleb Love, Chris Youngblood, and Jayson Kent will travel on the road for Game 5. This cost-cutting measure is derived from the fact that two-way players are ineligible to play in the postseason. But teams use those players for team morale and development.

The reason why the current decision comes as a surprise is that the Portland owner never cared about his reputation. According to The Athletic, Dundon “doesn’t give a f—” about the cheap label and is focused on structural reorganization and removing perceived inefficiencies. His business philosophy is deeply rooted in high-risk financial services, specifically subprime auto lending, which is why the current process is a “scrappy” approach to team ownership.

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Media veteran like Bill Simmons called Dundon “El Cheapo”. Even Carmelo Anthony vented in frustration about the previous measures that the majority owner had taken. “You don’t just you don’t come with the iron fist right away like that with the people who support you. You were supposed to come in and over and did it. ‘Yeah, my team made it to the postseason. New owner. I gotta go overboard.'” There was another major reason why Melo was frustrated for another important reason.

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Tom Dundon remains cheap on hiring

Currently, Tiago Splitter remains the interim coach as the Blazers navigate the postseason run. They had a discussion with ex-Nuggets head coach Mike Malone, who accepted the position at the University of North Carolina (UNC). Tom Dundon was reportedly only willing to offer around $4 million per year for the position.

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This was nearly half of the $8.33 million per year Malone ultimately accepted to become the head coach at the Tar Heels. Hearing this, even Carmelo Anthony was frustrated again.“You price yourself out. Now Mike had to go to North Carolina. So you let a college give you Mike Malone more money. A championship coach. One day, maybe Hall of Fame coach, you let a university price you out of getting that,” Melo ranted.

Succeeding in the NBA does require enormous spending power. More importantly, it requires the stakeholders’ feelings to be appreciated. Starting from the fans, to the players, the head coach, and the other staff. It will be interesting to see if, in the off-season, any more of his cheap measures take a U-Turn for good.