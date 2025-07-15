Billionaire Owner Reportedly Stands in LeBron James’ Vegas Dream Amid Surprise Steve Ballmer Meeting

Bron’s done it all. Billionaire, entrepreneur – in another 10 years, “NBA legend” will be the bottom of the list. He might just have another year left in the tank, but his story in the Association is far from over. And no, this ain’t about the rumors surrounding a potential analyst role with Prime in the coming years. This is to do with his other NBA dreams – more specifically the ones that boost his billionaire status. LeBron James wants to be the next franchise owner – a dream that might be shattered after new developments.

A massive 30 teams – yet the NBA officials want more. Can you blame them, though? Ratings are tanking faster than Usian Bolt’s 100m sprint. The Association needs something new, something fresh. And that’s exactly what the agenda is in Vegas – where the top officials meet to discuss expansion. Right now, it’s Seattle leading the charge. A new SuperSonics might be a reality. But turns out, not everyone’s in favor. Specifically, Knicks owner James Dolan.

“Podcaster Bill Simmons claimed last month that Knicks owner James Dolan was central to the resistance among owners, claiming Dolan leads “a little cabal of anti-expansion owners” that will block potential expansion. But people with knowledge of at least some owners’ thinking say that sentiment is not only being pushed by Dolan,” wrote David Aldridge on The Athletic. And if that ends up bearing fruit, the King can kiss his chances of ownership goodbye.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

AD

Think it’s a hoax? They quoted Bill Simmons for the info, and Simmons doubled down on it on X. ““Podcaster Bill Simmons claimed last month” FYI — that wasn’t a “claim” DA. I had the info and I was right. There’s a growing group of owners who unequivocally do not want to expand. Dolan has been leading the way,” said Simmons.

Dolan might just rid LeBron James of a legacy off the NBA hardwood. That’s not something to stick on the fridge. His only option now? Trying his shot with existing teams. The Lakers just got bought out for a whopping $10 billion – and that’s a mountain even Bron can’t touch. But how about the Lob City across the pond?

Can LeBron actually own an NBA team?

The Summer League breeds the new gen. Now is when the likes of Cooper Flagg and Bronny James rise above the rest to prove their worth. And they’ve been doing just that – Flagg’s posting numbers like he’s the mailman, and Bronny’s looking every bit like his father. But on the other side of the City of Angles sits the Clippers – with moves that might not eletrify the scene like the others have done. They’ve sent Norman Powell to Miami, whilst making John Collins from Utah. Yeah, not something to put on the fridge.

They need a basketballing mind in the front office – more than just Steve Ballmer, Lawrence Frank, and Ty Lue. They could need LeBron James. So is it too presumptous to assume a potential link up in the future? They just shook hands in the Crypto.com Arena, when the Clips dismantled the Lakers 67-58. The Lob City trip were seated in the stands, when the King made way to give them a little greeting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This might be LeBron James’ only way out now. If the King wishes to extend his legacy off the court, a stacked franchise with the potential of a championship seems to be his calling. James Dolan and Co. are making it hard enough for him to achieve that dream. Well, unless they have a change of heart.