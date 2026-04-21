Billy Donovan Turns Down Bulls’ Request, Part Ways After 6 Seasons: “Best Interest of the Bulls”

Principles matter more than comfort, and Billy Donovan has never strayed from his. He values earned opportunity, trusts his own judgment over outside noise, and refuses to slow down necessary change. Those beliefs ultimately shaped his decision to step away from the Chicago Bulls after six seasons.

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One week after a candid sit-down with owners Michael Reinsdorf and Jerry Reinsdorf about the franchise’s direction, the team confirmed on Tuesday that it had mutually agreed to part ways with the now former head coach.

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“After a series of thoughtful and extensive discussions with ownership regarding the future of the organization, I have decided to step away as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, to allow the search process to unfold,” the 60-year-old said in a statement. “I believe it is in the best interest of the Bulls to allow the new leader to build out the staff as they see fit.”

He added, “My gratitude for this community and this organization is permanent.” Donovan also thanked the owners for trusting him with the role, while emphasizing that it meant more than just the job. He valued the personal bond and mutual respect they had built over time. “I was so blessed to be able to work with such great owners,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Billy Donovan continued, “I owe so much to my players and staff over the last six years. You all have worked side by side with me, day in and day out, to drive the Bulls organization forward. And a huge thank you to Bulls fans, your energy, passion, and unwavering support provided a home-court advantage that is generally unmatched around the league.”

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And with that, an integral chapter ended for the Chicago Bulls and Billy Donovan. Chicago pulled the plug on vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley after four straight losing seasons. Thus, breaking up the 2020 group that had also brought in Donovan.

As the front office reset unfolded, team president Michael Reinsdorf still backed Donovan to stay. However, the vision shifted at the top, leaving his future hanging between continuity and change.

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Billy Donovan’s exit amidst Chicago’s reset

The April 14 meeting with Michael Reinsdorf and Jerry Reinsdorf ended without clarity, and that silence said plenty. Billy Donovan walked away unsure, choosing reflection over reaction. With time, his priorities sharpened. He refused to block a new front office from shaping its own path. In his view, if change was coming, it had to be total. Meanwhile, Chicago still looked like a long project, and Donovan longed for May and June battles instead of April exits.

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As conversations continued, Reinsdorf strongly backed Donovan, even pointing to his Hall of Fame honor last September. The organization wanted stability after front office changes, yet Donovan held control through his contract option. After hours of discussion, he chose to step aside. He wanted freedom for the franchise to rebuild leadership and let the next executive pick a coach without restrictions. It was less about leaving and more about clearing the runway.

Imago Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan instructs forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the roster added intrigue but also uncertainty. With cap space, 2 first round picks, and young pieces like Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, hope existed, yet gaps remained. The team looked at least 3 years away. Under Artūras Karnišovas and Marc Eversley, results stalled with one postseason trip and one playoff win, alongside a 226-256 record and a .469 rate.

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This was a decision rooted in clarity, not emotion. Billy Donovan chose alignment over comfort and stepped aside as Chicago reshaped its identity. Meanwhile, Michael Reinsdorf backed continuity, yet the franchise leaned toward a full reset. Therefore, Donovan made space for new leadership and direction. Both sides accepted the same truth, the future demanded separation to move forward cleanly.