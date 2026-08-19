“Blazers Can’t Move”: Portland Local With MLS Ties Sends Blunt Message to Tom Dundon Over Relocation Talks

The Portland City Council approved $120 million in funding to renovate the Moda Center on August 12. But the tensions are far from eased. As local government and new Portland Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon remain at loggerheads over comments during these negotiations, one of the city’s most prominent sports figures is making his stance crystal clear: relocation is simply not an option.

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Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson spoke out publicly regarding the ongoing arena dispute. His primary message directly addressed the Dallas-based billionaire owner’s stance on Portland’s economic viability, emphasizing the fundamental civic obligation that comes with sports franchise ownership.

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“First of all, the Blazers can’t move. They are massively critical to the culture and economic vitality of the city,” Paulson stated, as per reporter Adam Susman on X.

Paulson pushed back against Dundon’s rhetoric and hardball tactics, arguing that owning a professional sports team goes beyond a private equity asset and requires an investment in the local community.

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“When you buy a team, you’re not just investing in a team or a franchise. You’re investing in a city. You’re investing in the community. And that’s essential. In a perfect world, you live where you own the team, in my opinion.

It doesn’t always need to be that way. My kids were born and bred here. They’re native Oregonians. I moved here in 2007. I felt that was important. Everybody does it, you need to do that.”

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Tom Dundon, who acquired majority control of the Trail Blazers for $4.25 billion, has faced intense backlash for demanding nearly $600 million in public funds to renovate the city-owned Moda Center while refusing to commit private capital. Portland City Council voted 8-4 to approve a framework committing $120 million in city funds, dependent on a long-term non-relocation lease.

However, Dundon’s representatives have balked at proposed annual rent and property tax terms, sparking fears among fans of a Sonics-style relocation. The buildup to this vote was full of Blazers President of Business Operations, Dewayne Hankins, diminishing Portland as a sustainable sports destination.

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While Paulson challenged Dundon’s approach, the Timbers owner acknowledged that local leaders must address the broader economic hurdles facing business owners across the region. He invested $145 million of private money into upgrades at the city-owned Providence Park for the Timbers, giving him the credentials to ask the city to protect its sports community.

Paulson’s sentiment references recent statements from Hankins, who warned the Portland City Council about the region’s high taxes and stagnant business climate. However, while team executives have used these challenges as leverage, Paulson’s comments serve as a call for collaboration between local leaders and the team to make the region viable as a sports destination.