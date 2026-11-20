The Portland Trail Blazers have found themselves at the center of an escalating international firestorm as passionate Chinese basketball fans rally behind second-year center Yang Hansen. While a domestic fanbase feels they have a draft bust on their hands, international fans are accusing head coach Micah Nori and the franchise of mismanaging and underutilizing the 7’1 big man. As he continues to play limited minutes without any G League reps, Hansen is at the center of a debate in the NBA fanbase that transcends borders.

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Selected 16th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, he’s been in the spotlight since a draft-night move that saw Portland hand Cedric Coward to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 21-year-old Shandong native arrived in Rip City drawing comparisons to Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic for his IQ and passing touch. Instead, Yang has been buried in the rotation as the fourth-center option behind Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, and Branden Carlson, sparking backlash from fans in China.

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Previously, international fans felt there would be no point in buying tickets for the 2027 NBA China Games in Macau, even though Portland is one of the teams scheduled for the preseason friendlies, if their native hero doesn’t get minutes. But this week, the frustration hit a new high.

Tensions boiled over during the Blazers’ recent two-game road set against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. During Monday’s 106-98 loss, he was inserted late with Robert Williams resting for load management. Yang was deployed specifically in a tactical “Hack-a-Rudy” role to foul Wolves center Rudy Gobert, whose team holds the league-worst 68.7% rating from the free-throw line. He finished with five fouls and no points in limited minutes.

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He got a DNP in Tuesday’s 106-105 defeat to the Wolves again, which again riled up Chinese fans.

After Nori gave Yang 12 garbage-time minutes in Thursday’s 124-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the fans’ frustrations overshadowed Damian Lillard’s season-high 33 points in his return to Fiserv Forum.

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Nori’s tepid postgame assessment only added fuel to the debate.

“I think he was serviceable for sure… And you know, anytime Hansen plays 12 minutes—to your point, non-games that are out of hand—and he’s a minus two, that’s okay…. We were able to hold water with him on the floor. They weren’t picking on him. We were running all of our stuff normally. For him to play 12 minutes and be right there, no problem with Hansen at all. We actually need his minutes, and it was good,” Nori told reporters.

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Chinese fans erupted, demanding better for Yang Hansen, whether that be in Portland, the G League, or another team entirely.

Fans rage over Yang Hansen’s role and limited minutes

The frustration among Yang’s supporters reached a fever pitch on social media following the Timberwolves series when a viral post scrutinized his quick five fouls and questioned whether the young center was wasting his opportunities.

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The post argued, “Five fouls in just THREE minutes. That’s actually insane. Yang Hansen picked up another completely unnecessary foul on Rudy Gobert while getting back on defense. Just look at Nori’s reaction. He looked absolutely fed up. Chinese fans have been ripping the Blazers and their coaching staff for not playing Yang, but tonight he finally got his opportunity. And honestly, this performance isn’t helping his case. You can’t blame the coach for everything.”

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Supporters of the 21-year-old big man immediately flooded the replies to push back against that narrative, pointing out that Nori had explicitly sent Yang into the game to foul Rudy Gobert intentionally rather than run standard defensive sets.

One fan fired back at the coaching staff’s rotation decisions, writing, “A tactical foul that obvious, and all you can say is “look at Nori’s reaction”? You should ask Nori why the starters weren’t brought back in when the bench unit had cut the deficit from 18 points to just 10.”

Another viewer echoed the confusion over the broadcast coverage, asking, “They didn’t even show the fouls on the replay, and all three were intentional fouls. What’s going on here?”

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Others highlighted the overlooked bright spots in Yang’s brief stint, specifically his playmaking while mocking the restrictive assignment handed to him by Portland’s bench. “The Trail Blazers lost to the Timberwolves. Yang Hansen came on in the fourth quarter and was assigned to foul Gobert specifically. He picked up his fifth foul in 3 minutes, but also dished out 3 assists and finished at +11, matching his career highs in both categories 🏀 The boss said, ‘Your only job is to foul. Young Yang: ‘Got it. I’ll knock out my KPIs while I’m at it’ 🫡”

Another frustrated commenter called out the viral post directly for ignoring basic basketball strategy, stating, “I’ve had enough of these blue check mark accounts saying the dumbest s—- for engagement. these fouls are intentional to try and get Gobert to the line to miss FTs.”

Meanwhile, the broader sentiment among Chinese basketball fans continues to point toward an exit ahead of the February 11 trade deadline.

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This came after Portland’s social media team sparked outrage earlier this month by including an unflattering photo of Yang walking down a deserted corridor after an NBA Cup win, despite his 12-point, 10-rebound double-double against San Antonio days earlier.

While Nori claims Hansen isn’t reserved for garbage time, fans questioned, “It’s fine to DNP Hansen, but why DNP his development and not send him to the G League?” Demanding that he at least get his reps in the development league.

Summarizing the growing push for a fresh start elsewhere in the league, one fan declared, “Hansen should change his environment‼️Welcome to the Clippers‼️”

Unless Nori finds a consistent rotation role for the 7’1 prospect beyond garbage time and intentional-foul duty, the backlash from overseas shows no signs of cooling down.