Blazers HC Tiago Splitter Given Low-Cost Deal Amid Owner Tom Dundon’s Cost-Cutting Scrutiny, Per NBA Insider

In the midst of the Portland Trail Blazers’ first postseason run in five years, interim head coach Tiago Splitter is an interesting position. On one hand, he took over the head coaching job under the worst circumstances and suddenly the down and out Blazers are winning games and all the way to the playoffs. On the other hand, the front office never made a move to solidify his position. The latest move now cements that this situationship isn’t going to last long. And perhaps, it’s Splitter who is showing the most grace given the circumstances.

While the Blazers tied the series against the San Antonio Spurs, the team’s execs are already looking for Tiago Splitter’s replacement. Dundon has apparently interviewed 15 to 20 candidates across college and the NBA. The news even reached the acting head coach during the playoffs.

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Following a gritty 106-103 Game 2 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to even their first-round series, Splitter addressed reports that new owner Tom Dundon has begun interviewing outside candidates. “Just trying to be a pro,” Splitter said prior to Tuesday night’s tip-off. He further added, “[I] try to focus on my locker room and my staff to stay and think about basketball. Same way when I got the job and all the stuff that was going on.”

Blazers fans who want to stick with Splitter naturally questioned why the team want to replace him. Sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that the franchise’s attempt to retain him involved a contract offer “far below” a standard NBA head coaching salary. It apparently led to a stalemate between Splitter and the front office.

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Even the Blazers star, Deni Avdija is not happy with what’s going. “He got thrown in a difficult situation,” Avdija said after Game 2. “It wasn’t easy for him to just all of a sudden take the head job. But I think he’s done phenomenal. He’s getting the best out of everybody. He’s believing in each and single one of his players, and we love playing for him. He’s a winner, he’s a competitor. He knows how it is to win a championship. He’s passionate, and he got all the tools to be a great coach, and that’s what he’s doing.”

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Clearly Avdija and his teammates aren’t looking forward to Chauncey Billups return. But Splitter, once again remarkably, set aside the distractions. He reportedly told the team before the Play-In, “that it’s not a time to be in your social media now and reading everything that is out there or even on TV. A couple coaches that I had gave me that advice. I know it’s hard. Social media is part of our lives, but trying to just focus on basketball.”

Any discussions regarding Splitter’s tenure has been postponed till after the playoffs. And perhaps for the better. Considering how far they go, he might just make a case for staying as head coach either in Portland or elsewhere.

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Tiago Splitter is a collateral in new Blazers’ owners financial plan

The “stuff” Splitter referenced was the unprecedented chaos that led to his overnight promotion from assistant coach. Splitter took over the helm under the darkest of circumstances: the morning after head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested by the FBI in connection to a federal investigation into a mafia-linked gambling ring within NBA circles. The other notable arrest was of Miami Heat’s now former player, Terry Rozier.

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Despite the shock of the arrest and Billups’ subsequent legal battle, Splitter stabilized the ship, leading the Blazers to a 42-40 record and the No. 7 seed. However, the reluctance to offer a better contract to Billups’ replacement has opened the door for a massive coaching search.

The reports of Splitter being lowballed have ignited a firestorm among the Portland faithful. Amid the upheaval, the NBA approved the sale to Tom Dundon for $4.25 billion in early April. While the team was heading to the playoffs then, changes were expected.

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According to The Oregonian, Dundon is looking to cap the head coaching salary at approximately $1 million per year – a figure that drastically pales in comparison to the $10M+ annual salaries commanded by the league’s top tacticians. The lowest paid coach currently is Sacramento Kings’ Doug Christie who is paid $2 million annually.

Those aren’t the only cost-cutting measures Dundon’s enforcing. Splitter finds himself without backups in his rotation as the new head honcho left players on two-way contracts back home. The Blazers are the only playoff team to suffer this bizarre downsizing.

These measures are making him increasingly unpopular among Blazers fans. Right after Netflix’s Untold added the ‘Jail Blazers’ era to their library, fans are reminded of the same aches and pains of the early ’00s. Dundon’s move to not give a coach who salvaged the team midseason a worthy contract is already embarrassing the franchise’s fans.

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For a franchise and fanbase that has endured years of rebuilding and a sudden coaching scandal, Splitter is still the dignified compass in the locker room anchoring Portland faithful’s hopes.