Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe Makes Surprise Decision After Heartbreaking Announcement

Shaedon Sharpe’s breakout season has suddenly been put on hold. The Trail Blazers guard suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during an offseason workout and is expected to miss approximately six months.

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Shortly after the injury was reported, Sharpe’s Instagram account became unavailable. The 23-year-old had not publicly explained the move, while his six-month recovery timeline is expected to keep him out of the early part of the 2026-27 season.

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The timing comes at a major point in Sharpe’s career. He is entering the first season of a four-year, $90 million extension after averaging a career-high 20.8 points per game and helping Portland reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021. When the Blazers made the extension official last year, general manager Joe Cronin said, “Shaedon Sharpe is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA. With his ability to score the basketball, play make and be a great teammate, we are ecstatic that Shaedon will be an electric part of the Trail Blazers for years to come.”

Sharpe suffered the injury during an individual offseason workout in Portland, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, The Athletic’s Jason Quick and The Oregonian’s Joe Freeman. Surgery is expected this week.

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The setback follows a season in which Sharpe already missed significant time with a stress reaction in his left fibula. He was initially dealing with what was described as a calf strain before the fibula issue was diagnosed in February, and he eventually returned for the final two regular-season games before appearing in all five of Portland’s playoff games in a limited role.

Sharpe’s absence also comes on a Portland roster that has more guard depth than it did a year ago. The Blazers added Ja Morant this offseason and will have Damian Lillard back after his Achilles injury kept him out last season, while Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson give the team more options in the backcourt.

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That makes Sharpe’s injury less damaging to Portland’s immediate rotation than it might have been on last year’s team. The Blazers already had multiple creators in place, and reports before the injury pointed to Sharpe potentially moving into a smaller role because of the crowded backcourt. What Portland loses now is his athleticism, shot creation and scoring volume rather than a role the roster has no way to replace.

For Sharpe, the next few months will now be about recovering from a second significant lower-body injury just as his career appeared to be taking its biggest step forward. Portland has enough backcourt depth to absorb his absence, but the team will have to wait for Sharpe to return before seeing what his next step looks like.