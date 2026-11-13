Blockbuster Devin Booker Trade Idea Uproots 5 Players Involving Eastern Conference Powerhouse

Championship windows do not stay open forever, and teams cannot afford to let a chance to improve their title hopes pass them by. When a player of Devin Booker‘s caliber becomes a potential trade target, the opportunity is worth serious consideration. The five-time All-Star remains one of the NBA’s most dangerous offensive talents, and an Eastern Conference contender could have a chance to put him in the middle of their championship plans.

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Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus recently explored a hypothetical blockbuster that would send him to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for five assets, including four players and a future first-round pick. With the Phoenix Suns struggling to find consistency early in the 2026-27 season, the proposal raises an interesting question: Could moving on from their franchise cornerstone benefit both sides?

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Phoenix Suns receive: CJ McCollum

Kingston Flemings

Dorian Finney-Smith

Corey Kispert

Protected 2028 first-round pick Atlanta Hawks receive: Devin Booker

Why the Atlanta Hawks should consider trading for Devin Booker

The Hawks have already taken an important step toward becoming a competitive team in the Eastern Conference. After finishing the 2025-26 regular season with a 46-36 record, Atlanta made the playoffs and showed it could compete with the conference’s best. However, adding Booker could give the franchise another level of offensive firepower.

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Booker remains an elite scorer, averaging 25.1 points per game. At 30, he also offers a combination of experience and prime-age production that few available players can match. For a Hawks team looking to make a deeper postseason run, acquiring a proven shot creator could be worth the cost.

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The potential partnership with Jalen Johnson is particularly intriguing. Johnson has developed into a versatile offensive centerpiece and engine who can score, rebound and create opportunities for his teammates. He would not need to carry the entire scoring burden with Booker alongside him. Instead, the two could form a dynamic duo capable of putting opposing defenses under pressure in different ways.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker would provide another scoring option, while Dyson Daniels could take on important defensive assignments in the backcourt. Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins would also give Atlanta additional options to maintain its defensive identity and provide depth.

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The Eastern Conference could present an opportunity for the Hawks to make an aggressive move. With several teams dealing with roster changes and injuries, Atlanta could improve its chances of making a deep playoff run by adding an established star rather than waiting for its young core to develop further.

There is a price, of course. Kingston Flemings was the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and the 19-year-old has already shown promise as a playmaker and defender. But if Atlanta believes Booker can help turn its playoff aspirations into a legitimate championship push, giving up a promising rookie and a protected first-round pick may be a risk worth taking.

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Why the Phoenix Suns could move on from Devin Booker

For Phoenix, this proposal would represent a significant change in direction. Booker has been the face of the franchise for years, but the Suns may eventually have to consider whether keeping him on a massive long-term contract is the best path forward.

Booker has four years and roughly $252.6 million remaining on his contract after a 2025 extension, making his financial commitment a major part of Phoenix’s long-term outlook. While his production remains valuable, the Suns must also consider how much flexibility they have to build a competitive roster around him. If the team continues struggling, moving its franchise star could allow it to reshape its roster rather than remain committed to the same approach.

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The proposed return offers a combination of immediate contributors and future potential. McCollum could help replace some of Booker’s scoring while providing veteran leadership and playmaking. Finney-Smith brings defensive versatility, while Kispert offers another reliable perimeter shooting option.

Flemings, however, could be the most important piece of the package. The young guard would give Phoenix a potential long-term answer at point guard, addressing a significant roster need while giving the Suns someone they can develop alongside their other young players. His early production and willingness to defend make him an intriguing prospect.

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The protected 2028 first-round pick would also give Phoenix another asset to work with as it continues building its roster. The proposed protection would need to be negotiated, but the pick adds future value to a deal that already includes four players.

Ultimately, this trade would give both franchises an opportunity to address different timelines. Atlanta could accelerate its championship ambitions by pairing Booker with Johnson and an established supporting cast. Phoenix, meanwhile, could move toward a younger and more flexible roster while avoiding the risk of remaining stuck in the middle of the Western Conference.

There is no indication that either team is actively pursuing this deal, and Phoenix would understandably demand a significant return for its franchise star, particularly more draft capital.

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Still, if the Suns decide their current direction is no longer working, Atlanta could be one of the teams worth considering. For the Hawks, opportunities to acquire a player like Booker are rare, and this may be the kind of calculated gamble that changes the franchise’s trajectory.