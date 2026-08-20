Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Sends Peyton Watson to Cavs as Angel Reese’s Brother Joins Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets

It was inevitable, but only a matter of how the Cleveland Cavaliers would maneuver their restraints to get Peyton Watson. Finally, Shams Charania has confirmed that the Cavs orchestrated one of the most complex transactions of the year with the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Washington Wizards. The teams have finalized a sprawling four-team blockbuster trade highlighted by the breakout wing heading to Cleveland on a massive new long-term deal.

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According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are acquiring the highly coveted restricted free agent in a sign-and-trade deal. Watson will reportedly sign a four-year, $88 million contract containing a player option and a trade kicker.

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To facilitate the transaction and create crucial operational flexibility under the NBA’s restrictive luxury tax aprons, Cleveland traded veteran Max Strus to the Clippers.

In exchange for Watson, the Denver Nuggets are landing an unprotected 2031 first-round pick from Cleveland alongside a 2032 second-round pick via the Sacramento Kings.

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The deal also features a fourth component to satisfy roster logistics. The Cavaliers sent guard Tre Mann, a 2027 second-round pick (originally belonging to the Clippers), and cash considerations to the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Cam Whitmore. To complete the transaction, Washington sent forward Julian Reese, who is the younger brother of WNBA star Angel Reese, to the Nuggets.

Watson, 23, emerged as one of the summer’s premier targets following a breakout season where he averaged 14.6 points while shooting an efficient 41.1% from the 3P-line. Cleveland had been looking to add his dynamic two-way presence as they continue reshaping their roster alongside Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

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To absorb Peyton Watson’s $88 million contract while remaining under the first apron, Cleveland shed Max Strus’s $16.6 million salary to Los Angeles, taking back Cam Whitmore’s smaller $5.4 million salary.

Denver opted to accumulate future draft capital rather than commit heavy luxury tax dollars to retain Watson. However, Charania also revealed in his report that Reese was waived off his two-way deal after getting traded to Denver. He was a piece to facilitate the Watson-to-Cavs trade and will now have to look for another team.

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Meanwhile, Washington addressed a backcourt need by acquiring Tre Mann. For the Clippers, Strus provides a proven perimeter threat and off-ball skills. The Clippers utilized a trade exception to absorb Strus’s $16.6 million salary for the upcoming season, bolstering their rotation without sacrificing core assets.

Strus, who shot over 40% from deep during the regular season, adds postseason experience and elite floor-spacing to a squad navigating complex salary-cap logistics surrounding Kawhi Leonard.

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In Washington, bringing on Tre Mann fulfills an urgent need for point guard depth and secondary ball-handling. The Wizards parted ways with 23-year-old big man Julian Reese to clear the roster spot. An undrafted product out of Maryland, the undersized big logged impressive production in a semi-extended role last season, averaging 11.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

However, Reese’s tenure alongside three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic ended before it began. Reports indicate that Angel’s brother is forced to re-enter the free-agent market as Denver is closing in on Watson’s replacement.

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Reports indicate Denver is pursuing veteran scorer DeMar DeRozan on a team-friendly deal to fortify their offense as they prepare for another championship run.