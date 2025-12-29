Blockbuster LeBron James Trade Proposal Sends $110M Warriors Star to Lakers

The Golden State Warriors suffered a devastating loss on Sunday in overtime, as they came short 141-27 against the Toronto Raptors. Although this was the first loss for the Dubs in four games, it highlighted a glaring issue with their roster depth. Apart from Stephen Curry, almost everyone on the team has had an up-and-down season.

So much so that the franchise is currently 8th in the Western Conference with a 16-16 record. This isn’t the position a team that aims to contend for the title should be in 32 games into the season. So, how can the Warriors get out of this slump? A trade perhaps? That’s exactly what NBA journalist Bill Simmons thinks, and not just any trade; he has suggested a blockbuster move involving LeBron James.

“I was just thinking, like, how do you make the league more fun? You have a team that nobody’s excited about with the Lakers and a team that feels dead with the Warriors. LeBron (James) for Jimmy Butler,” Simmons suggested on his podcast, the Bill Simmons Show. “That’s it. And I looked it up because Bronny (James) probably has to be in it, too. And the Warriors can throw in Will Richard.”

“I sent this to a couple of people, including Zach (Lowe), who got excited about it. But it just feels like a good for the good of the sport trade, just more fun,” he further stated. Simmons pointed out that this trade is something that won’t only benefit the Warriors, given that they’ll have the duo of Stephen Curry and LeBron James to lead their lines, but also the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Purple and Gold could also benefit hugely from this trade, according to him, given that they can pair up Jimmy Butler with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. After all, the Dubs veteran is having a pretty good campaign so far. The 35-year-old is averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. Moreover, he can actually give the Lakers an option they can explore past this campaign, unlike James.

On the other hand, despite James not being at his best this season, there’s a slight chance he might perform better with Curry and Draymond Green by his side. However, even though this trade proposal seems like a win-win situation for both parties, is it really? Also, will both teams be willing to take this risk?

Can the Lakers and the Warriors actually agree to this trade proposal?

According to Bill Simmons, the pairing of Jimmy Butler and LeBron James makes a lot of sense for both teams, given that the Golden State Warriors need a push to re-emerge as title contenders, and also because the Lakers might feel that Butler is an improvement over an aging James. But there’s more to it. Right now, the Purple & Gold would have a lot of cap space once the Akron native’s contract expires.

But if they decide to go ahead with this trade, they can get a third star moving forward. But Jimmy Butler isn’t much of a floor spacer. In fact, that’s the major issue that has prevented Steve Kerr from using Jonathan Kuminga and him in the same lineup. So, it seems like the Lakers might not be willing to move LeBron James to acquire Jimmy Butler.

Nonetheless, even if they do somehow agree to this trade, the Warriors would need assurance that LeBron James would stay past this season, similar to what they agreed to with Butler last season. This might further complicate things with the Lakers forward turning 41 on Tuesday. Moreover, the veteran, as we mentioned, has not been playing at his best.

So all in all, even though this trade seems great on the surface, it might not be the long-term solution for either of the franchises. That is why they would probably prefer not to go through with this blockbuster trade. However, that doesn’t mean the teams don’t need to make moves to improve their roster; it’s just that they probably need to look elsewhere.