Blockbuster Trade Proposal Confirms Stephen Curry’s Warriors Exit as $55M Star Bolsters Championship Bid

As talk around the Golden State Warriors’ long-term future continues, even the most unthinkable ideas have surfaced. Trading Stephen Curry still feels absurd, especially with him remaining the Warriors’ best shot at a fifth title. Yet the conversation has taken an unexpected turn. Run It Back host Michelle Beadle recently floated a proposal that briefly pulls Curry’s name into a debate most fans never wanted to have.

Mind you, Beadle is a diehard San Antonio Spurs fan. “You asked me if I, as a Spurs fan, am going to be cool rooting for Steph Curry. And the answer is yes… Get De’Aaron Fox,” she said, in a recent edition of the talk show. In simple terms, the Warriors should consider trading for De’Aaron Fox, who is on a 4-year $229 million contract extension with San Antonio.

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Cousins, who is an ex-Warriors star, argues that trading for Fox makes sense. This is because it accelerates a rebuild for the Dubs. By acquiring young players and draft picks in a strong draft class, the team could gain a much-needed foundation. He believes the franchise lacks direction and needs an immediate reset to start building for the future.

At the same time, Chandler Parsons believes the Spurs should include both De’Aaron Fox and Kelly Olynyk in a trade package for Stephen Curry. He also argues that San Antonio can afford to include Jeremy Sochan or Keldon Johnson because they already have Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper, thus making Keldon expendable.

What Parsons is indicating is that the Spurs have assets to trade for Curry. Meanwhile, acquiring the veteran point guard would automatically push San Antonio to become the title favorites. Now, they are second in the Western Conference with a 30-14 record, so far in the 2025-26 season. And the only concern for the viewers is the reigning champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the Spurs hold a 3-1 record against OKC this time.

Let’s understand why this trade proposal makes sense in the current NBA scenario.

The unstoppable duo of Stephen Curry and Victor Wembanyama

“Steph Curry and Wemby is spooky,” Chandler Parsons stated. Pairing Stephen Curry with Victor Wembanyama would immediately elevate San Antonio into the contender tier. Wemby is producing 24.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through 28 games, while anchoring a team sitting at 30 and 13, roughly a 70% win rate.

The Spurs already rank around 9th offensively at 117.7, 3rd defensively at 112.4, and 5th in net rating at +5.3. Meanwhile, Curry remains an elite scorer in year 17, still delivering frequent 30 to 40 point performances as a top-tier offensive engine.

Offensively, Curry’s shooting gravity would stretch defenses far beyond their comfort zone, opening space for Wembanyama to dominate inside as a roller, pop threat, and finisher. As a result, San Antonio could realistically climb into a top 3 offense while keeping a top 5 defense intact.

Imago Credits: Imagn

Wembanyama’s rim control would protect Curry on the other end, sustaining elite team defense. With dual scoring engines, a projected +7 to +9 net rating, and late-game shot-making paired with interior dominance, this roster would firmly enter the 2025-26 title race.

Now, let’s talk money. The San Antonio Spurs project $182.2 million in 2025-26 salary, placing them $27.5 million above the cap but still $10.01 million below the first apron and $21.8 million under the second. Victor Wembanyama carries a manageable $13,3 million cap hit.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry’s $62.5 million deal would demand major salary matching and assets. As a result, a trade remains possible but restrictive, while waiting for Curry’s post 2026-27 free agency preserves flexibility and roster balance.

Well, this blockbuster trade proposal that sends Curry to pair up with the $55 million star Victor Wembanyama is surely going to raise some eyebrows. As unreal as it might sound now, remember that nothing is impossible in this world of the NBA. But then, the Warriors would refuse to trade their superstar, a reality well established across the league. However, never say never!