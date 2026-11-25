The Lakers’ new ownership era, led by Bob Iger and Josh Kushner, has delivered results on the court. Away from the game, however, the group is facing growing criticism from fans. Iger and Kushner recently attended the Lakers’ matchup against the Utah Jazz alongside governor Jeanie Buss. Although the Purple and Gold came away with a win, one announcement quickly became the bigger talking point.

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On Monday, the arena’s public address announcer declared that the game was “brought to you by Kalshi.” The unexpected mention raised eyebrows, and the Lakers made the partnership official on Tuesday, announcing a deal with the prediction market platform. The move has since drawn backlash from fans, particularly given the recent betting controversies around the NBA that have shaken the sports world.

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“The Los Angeles Lakers today announced a new partnership with Kalshi as the team’s Official Prediction Market Sponsor,” the statement from the Lakers read. “Kalshi is a federally regulated prediction market exchange that allows users to trade on the outcome of future events.”

Even Los Angeles Lakers President and Chief Business Officer Lon Rosen sent the following message. “We’re excited to partner with Kalshi to explore innovative ways to engage fans and strengthen their connection to the game,” he said.

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Kalshi Head of Sports Partnerships Adam Barrick. who called the partnership with the Lakers an “incredible milestone.”

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Although Kalshi operates as a federally regulated financial exchange, fans view it similarly to traditional sports betting. The deal arrives amid heightened sensitivity around gambling in the NBA and ongoing legal challenges against prediction markets.

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Fans unhappy with new Lakers move

The sponsorship debuted during the Lakers’ home game against the Utah Jazz. It was the exact same night the new co-owners, Bob Iger and Josh Kushner, attended their first game alongside Jeanie Buss following their record $12.5 billion purchase agreement.

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“f–k these new evil fucking owners omg 💔.”

The Lakers have become the second NBA franchise to secure a sponsorship deal in the prediction market category. A few weeks ago, it was the Philadelphia 76ers who announced an agreement with Kalshi as their official prediction market sponsor.

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A netizen commented, “Disgusting, what has become of my team 💀😭.”

Similarly, the Atlanta Hawks previously partnered with PrizePicks, becoming the first NBA team to sponsor a pick’em and prediction market operator. However, the agreement came with restrictions, preventing PrizePicks from using its partnership with the Hawks to promote its prediction market products, according to the Sports Business Journal.

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Replies from fans were brutal. “These partnerships are the game cancer.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s equity stake in Kalshi became public in February 2026. Back then NBA commissioner Adam Silver called it a “minuscule” investment, “much smaller than 1%,” and stated it did not violate rules collectively bargained with the players’ union.

While the rules permit players to own up to 1% of a qualifying entity, critics raised conflict-of-interest questions.

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The questions were pertinent because at the time there was a lot of market activity around Antetokounmpo’s future team ahead of the 2026 trade deadline.

“I don’t like this at all. It’s wrong when Giannis partnered then it’s wrong now. hate this. Unfortunately not surprising.”

Kalshi was quick to elaborate that despite the partnership, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not allowed to bet on any NBA games. “As an active player in the NBA, Antetokounmpo is forbidden from trading on markets related to the NBA.”

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That comment did not ease any pressure. So now, one Lakers fan called out the commissioner. “Adam silver what have you done to the nba ? you ruined it.”

Adam Silver has been heavily involved in shaping the NBA’s relationship with prediction market platform Kalshi. As stated, he previously defended Giannis’ player equity stake in February 2026. He later signed a formal league partnership in October 2026.

That’s why the criticism from the fans is not only directed at the new Lakers owners but also the NBA commissioner Adam Silver.