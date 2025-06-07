Bob Myers Net Worth: All Details About ESPN Analyst’s Salary, Contract & Career

“Before the trophies and memories over this run, I remember I told you, ‘You better get it right!’ and you did. The GM role was great and you did your thing, but forever grateful for you as a friend forever. Changes each other’s lives! Enjoy the next chapter my guy” said Stephen Curry in a heartwarming message to Bob Myers. And the former Warriors GM did exactly that.

After leaving the Bay Area franchise in 2023 after 11 years, Myers immediately joined ESPN as a studio analyst and a game analyst. While there is no dearth of expert voices within the network, with sportscasters like Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews garnering huge attention, several NBA fans have often tuned in to hear what the former GM had to say.

Over the years, Bob Myers has won over people through his bold opinions. From predicting early on that the Warriors will “get to the 10-yard line with another team” by acquiring someone like Jimmy Butler, to saying that the move “erased this uncertainty about being all in”, he continues being the voice of the Warriors even after having left it. His takes prove why he earns the big bucks. However, when discussing the bucks, how ‘big’ are we exactly talking about? Read on to find out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Bob Myers’ contract with ESPN? How much does he make in a year?

Bob Myers signed a multi-year agreement upon joining ESPN. Unfortunately, the financial details of that contract have not been chosen to be made public. We can expect the figure, however, to be either slightly more or slightly less than the $8 million that Myers was earning annually in his last year as Warriors GM. After all, that amount itself made him the third-highest earning front office executive in the league.

Along with serving as the analyst for ESPN, Bob Myers was tapped to appear on the ABC editions of NBA Countdown, including the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC series, both during the regular season and throughout the NBA Playoffs. He will also call games during the season. When managing such roles, we can be sure that the former GM is earning a good paycheck through his work. Then again, judging from how Charles Barkley once roasted ESPN by saying, “Not gonna work me like a dog and not pay me”, one really can’t be sure.

What is Bob Myers’ net worth in 2025?

According to CAknowledge, Bob Myers’ current net worth is listed as $15 million.

Before his tenure with ESPN and the Golden State Warriors, Myers worked as an agent for 14 years, and 5 with Wasserman Media Group. Reports reveal that the player made contracts totaling more than $575 million during his time there. His clients included several players like Brandon Roy, Tyreke Evans, and Kendrick Perkins.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers speaks to the media about Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) after game five of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The $8 million that Bob Myers was making with the Warriors annually was a salary only surpassed by that of Miami Heat’s Pat Riley ($11 million) and RC Buford ($10 million). If the executive had stayed on with the Golden State Warriors, reports reveal that his pay would have been increased to $10 million in annual salary, further expanding his net worth. After all, serving as president of basketball operations and general manager of one of the top NBA franchises provides a pay day as good as any.

Which high school and college did Bob Myers attend?

Having grown up in the San Francisco Bay Area in Danville, California, he eventually attended Monte Vista High School. During his time there, he got himself educated in basketball. However, he wasn’t good enough to play college basketball for an established program. In fact, only a junior college showed interest in recruiting him based on his basketball skills.

Things changed when Bob Myers eventually enrolled at the University of California (UCLA). Myers had earlier planned to join the crew. However, in his freshman year, he ran into Assistant Basketball Coach Steve Lavin, who suggested Myers try out for the main team. He did, and was taken on by coach Jim Harrick as a walk-on.

Along with majoring in business and economics, Bob Myers also devoted his time at UCLA to the Bruins. Over 4 years, he played in 73 games, and averaged 1.4 points, along with 1.3 rebounds, and 0.2 assists. Myers eventually earned an athletic scholarship in 1994–95, the same season when the Bruins won the national championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In an interview back in 2011, Myers listed his biggest disappointment was to not playing basketball in Europe after college. His fantasy job was to work as the UCLA head basketball coach. However, Myers still had a good start to his career. He had been introduced to sports agent Arn Tellem by Harrick. Eventually, he began to intern at Tellem and Associates in 1997. The rest, as they say, is history.

From college basketball player to Warriors GM and ESPN analyst, Bob Myers has had one major journey. Therefore, it will be exciting to see what the next chapter brings in that story in the long run.