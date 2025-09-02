Bogdan Bogdanovic Honored by Tennis Legend While Serbia Gets Key EuroBasket Boost

EuroBasket 2025 has already thrown up more twists and turns than anyone expected, and Serbia is right in the thick of it. They’ve cruised through Group A with an undefeated record, flexing their depth and dominance behind three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. On paper, everything looks smooth. But beneath that perfect start, Serbia has been navigating turbulence, a major injury to their captain, a scare for another star guard, and, in the middle of it all, a show of support that resonated far beyond the court.

The story starts with heartbreak, but quickly turns into one of resilience, pride, and a little bit of Serbian sporting magic.

On August 29, in what seemed like a routine group-stage matchup against Portugal, Bogdan Bogdanovic’s EuroBasket took a devastating turn. Midway through the first half, the Serbian captain pulled up during a fast break, immediately clutching the back of his thigh. He limped off the court and never returned. Fans feared the worst, and sadly, those fears became reality.

Scans confirmed a torn hamstring, ruling Bogdan Bogdanovic out for the remainder of the tournament. Serbia’s Basketball Federation announced that in agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers, his NBA team, he would fly back to the U.S. for intensive rehabilitation. The injury isn’t just a blow for Serbia’s EuroBasket campaign; it casts a shadow over his availability for the Clippers’ training camp and possibly the start of the 2025–26 NBA season.

Before the setback, Bogdan Bogdanovic had averaged 9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 20 minutes of play across two games. More than the numbers, though, Serbia lost his steady scoring, perimeter shooting, and irreplaceable leadership presence.

And then came a moment that showed just how much Bogdan Bogdanovic means to Serbia, far beyond basketball circles. As soon as Novak Djokovic ,the country’s sporting icon and 24-time Grand Slam champion, heard the news, he picked up the phone.

“The moment I read that he was injured, I contacted him immediately,” Djokovic said. “He is my favorite basketball player. My captain. We love him very much.”

Djokovic didn’t stop there. When he learned the injury was worse than expected, he called again, offering recovery advice and words of encouragement. That gesture struck a chord, reminding fans why Djokovic is more than just a tennis player; he’s a unifying figure who never hesitates to support fellow Serbian athletes.

The connection between Novak Djokovic and Bogdan Bogdanovic isn’t casual. Over the years, Djokovic has repeatedly praised the guard, calling their relationship a “beautiful friendship.” His recent words highlight how deeply he understands what the role of captain means to Bogdanovic.

“He’s a captain, we all love him, support for him and the whole team. Knowing him, he probably is very frustrated because he can’t be on the court,” Djokovic noted.

It’s a friendship grounded in shared pride. Djokovic has carried the Serbian flag to historic heights in tennis, while Bogdan Bogdanovic has been a cornerstone of the national basketball team, even photobombing Nikola Jokic during interviews with his trademark humor. Their camaraderie is part of a larger culture in Serbian sport, one where athletes from different fields rally behind one another when the stakes are highest.

Serbia’s Key Boost: Vasilije Micic Returns

Of course, EuroBasket doesn’t stop moving, and Serbia needed answers. The good news? Vasilije Micic is back.

The veteran guard, who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets, had suffered a rib injury in a collision during Serbia’s clash with Czechia on September 1. His absence sparked concern, especially in the wake of Bogdan Bogdanovic’s injury, but reports confirmed he’s back in the rotation.

For Serbia, that’s massive. Micic isn’t just another name. He’s a EuroLeague MVP, a two-time EuroLeague champion, and a proven clutch performer. At 6’6”, he brings size, vision, and the ability to create offense for others, exactly the skillset needed to complement Jokic and fill some of the void left by Bogdan Bogdanovic. His calm demeanor and experience in high-pressure games could make all the difference in the knockout rounds.

Despite losing their captain, Serbia hasn’t missed a step in the standings. They’re 4-0 in Group A with impressive wins:

A 98-64 rout of Estonia

An 80-69 grind-out against Portugal

An 84-80 thriller over Latvia, thanks to Jokic’s 39-point masterpiece

An 82-60 demolition of Czechia

The formula has been straightforward: ride Jokic’s brilliance, pound teams inside, and let their depth do the rest. Without Bogdan Bogdanovic, they’ve leaned heavily on Nikola Milutinov and Nikola Jovic, while Stefan Jovic has stepped in as captain to keep the group steady.

Bogdan Bogdanovic’s absence hurts; there’s no sugarcoating that. Serbia lost not just a scorer but a leader who thrives in clutch moments. His injury history, including hamstring tendinopathy in 2024, also raises long-term questions about his durability.

Yet Serbia still looks like a contender. With Jokic in unstoppable form and Vasilije Micic back in action, the team has the tools to push for gold. The real test will come in the knockout rounds, where every possession matters and the missing voice of Bogdan Bogdanovic will be felt most.

As for Djokovic’s words, they remind us of something bigger than basketball: the unity and pride that Serbian athletes share, no matter the sport. In the middle of a grueling EuroBasket campaign, that kind of support can be as important as any tactical adjustment.

Now the question goes to you: Do you think Serbia can overcome the loss of Bogdan Bogdanovic and still win EuroBasket 2025, or will his absence be too much when the pressure mounts?