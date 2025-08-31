Bogdan Bogdanovic Sends Message to Nikola Jokic’s Serbia After Injury Sparks Clippers Discontent

Time can flip the script overnight—just ask Nikola Jokić and the Serbian national team. Only yesterday, they were riding high at EuroBasket 2025, edging out hosts Latvia in a thrilling 84–80 battle to seize the top spot in Group A and punch their ticket to the Round of 16. But less than 24 hours later, that joy has been replaced by shock and uncertainty: the federation announced that captain Bogdan Bogdanović has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, dealing Serbia a devastating blow

This news came after the 33-year-old suffered an injury during a fast break late in the first half of their clash against Portugal. Bogdanovic was in visible pain as the Clippers star immediately grabbed his hamstring and did not return for the rest of the game. While at the time no one knew the extent of the veteran forward’s injury, it was later discovered that Nikola Jokic’s teammate had suffered a hamstring muscle tear, which will keep the Clippers star out of the competition.

This is a massive blow for Serbia, as they will now have to navigate the rest of the EuroBasket 2025 without their trusted general. Even though Bogdan Bogdanovic cannot contribute to his team on the court, the veteran, through a recent tweet, made sure his teammates know that he’s rooting for them from the stands. The six-foot-five forward posted a picture of the Serbian national team with a strong message for his teammates. “Good luck guys, see you in the final.” Bogdanovic wrote.

Bogdan Bogdanović has been a cornerstone for Serbia at the EuroBasket campaign for a long time. At EuroBasket 2017, he averaged over 20 points per game and led Serbia to the final, including a standout performance in the semifinal win over Russia before falling to Slovenia in the gold-medal match. That consistency carried into other major tournaments, too, making him an important piece in the team.

Bogdan Bogdanović captured silver with Serbia at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, announcing himself as one of the brightest young stars on the international stage. Five years later, at the 2019 World Cup, he elevated his game and was the driving force behind Serbia’s campaign. He scored 22.9 points that tournament, double of what Nikola Jokic hit (11.5).

Now, this untimely injury isn’t just an issue of concern for the Serbian national team, as it will also be equally affected by its consequences.

Bogdan Bogdanovic’s injury is also bad news for the LA Clippers

Bogdanovic isn’t just Serbia’s captain; the 33-year-old forward is also a player for the LA Clippers, that too, with a massive $16 million contract to play for in the upcoming 2025-26 season. That’s why Bogdan Bogdanovic and the LA Clippers came to an agreement with the Serbian federation, as per the NBA’s insurance policy, to continue his rehab with his franchise in the United States. Now, the veteran forward will undergo additional tests to establish the true extent of this injury.

If it were up to the forward, he would’ve loved to stay back with his teammates and maybe even try to play in the later stages of the tournament. However, that wouldn’t have been good news for the Clipper, assuming that a Hamstring tear (Grade 1) would be anywhere from six or more weeks if it’s a Grade 3. That’s why the Clippers have immediately called him back. The LA-based organization cannot risk losing its forward, especially with its mature roster.

While everything is still dependent on what Grade Bogdanovic’s injury is, the good news is that it has occurred with there still being enough time for the Clippers to help the veteran guard heal and recover before the upcoming season. But for Serbia, this remains a massive blow, as they have lost their leader and one of their best scorers. Now, all eyes will be on Nikola Jokic as he continues to lead Serbia to a podium finish. Meanwhile, the Clippers and Bogdanovic will be hoping that the hamstring injury is just a Grade 1 and he’ll be back in action in no time.