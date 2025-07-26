Bold Savannah James Outfit Turns Heads During Vacation After LeBron James’ Past Drama Resurfaces

LeBron and Savannah James are in their unbothered era. With LeBron’s future with the Lakers still a hot topic of debate, the NBA’s royal couple has been living it up on the French Riviera, soaking in the Mediterranean sun and partying with A-listers in Cannes. In a series of viral videos, the two were seen wining, dining, and dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track, “Not Like Us,” looking every bit the power couple.

But it was one of Savannah’s outfits that truly stole the show and had the internet buzzing. During a night out with LeBron, she was spotted in a stunning and incredibly bold sheer, dark, form-fitting dress with a wood-grain pattern that turned heads and sent social media into a frenzy. It was a powerful fashion statement from a woman who has always exuded grace and confidence.

But in the age of social media, no public moment is safe from old drama. LeBron’s choice to publicly side with Kendrick in the rap beef was more than just a song choice; it was the latest, and perhaps final, shot in a cold war that has been brewing for months with his former friend, Drake. After years of a close friendship, things soured, with Drake even changing the lyrics to his song “Nonstop” to remove a LeBron reference and covering up his LeBron tattoo.

For LeBron, dancing to “Not Like Us” was a clear statement, and it caused some corners of the internet to dredge up years-old, unfounded infidelity rumors involving him and social media personality YesJulz, who was once associated with Drake. The rehashed drama quickly caught the attention of YesJulz herself, who has vehemently denied the rumors for years, once calling them a “stain” on her name. She took to X (formerly Twitter) with a simple, tired plea: “Leave me out of it.”

As the old, tired drama resurfaced, fans immediately jumped to the defense of Savannah, shutting down the speculation and showing their unwavering support for the woman they see as the queen. One fan’s comment perfectly captured the sentiment of the entire fanbase: “Mfs picking “yesjulz” over queen Savannah.” It was a clear message that while the internet may be messy, the fans’ loyalty lies with Savannah.

(This is a developing story…)