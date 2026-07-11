“Boring Tough Guy”: Tyler Herro’s Problematic Nature Surfaces After Bam Adebayo Altercation, Per Report

Just two days into the Summer League, Las Vegas delivered more than soaring temperatures. Hours before the Miami Heat’s dominant 119-86 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, a shocking altercation involving the Heat big man Bam Adebayo and former teammate Tyler Herro, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, left everyone stunned. But while the chaos grabbed headlines, the punchline is dictated more so by Herro’s problematic on-court reputation. With Herro reportedly inciting the exchange with Adebayo, questions have emerged regarding his conduct.

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“According to players and coaches who have competed against the 26-year-old Herro, he’s been described as cocky and someone who consistently attempts to rile up opposing players by talking trash and insinuating he’ll fight. ‘Same boring tough-guy s***,’ said one individual,” as reported by Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko.

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The reported assessment about Herro comes a day after the tussle. Meanwhile, former Heat player James Posey witnessed the ugly moment unfold from the sideline on Friday. Speaking about the incident, Posey said, “As humans, you have feelings. You gotta realize that this is a business for the most part. You can’t take it personally.”

As for Herro’s reported problematic conduct on the court, NBA fans may remember his verbal exchanges with other players. The shooting guard got into a memorable altercation with Houston Rockets’ Amen Thompson in 2024. The incident, which became physical, led to Herro incurring $25,000 fines. The next two years presented similar instances, with Herro waging a war of words with Darius Garland and Kevin Durant during league and playoff matchups, respectively.

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Yet while competitive exchanges are common on the court, Herro’s latest incident suggests his conduct isn’t bound by loyalty once he walks out the door. After all, he represented Miami alongside Bam Adebayo for seven years. To that end, his heated incident with his former teammate is surprising. In fact, Adebayo famously picked Herro to have his back in a fight earlier this year.

Reflecting on their scrap, Posey added, “Hopefully, you build a strong bond and relationship with your teammates while you’re with them — and that’s what you look to do. But at the end of the day, you shouldn’t be in your feelings about the trade. That’s just the nature of the business, and you have to adjust to it.”

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Imago NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Playoffs-Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Apr 16, 2023 Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro 14 injures his hand while diving for a loose ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee Fiserv Forum Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxMcLoonex 20230416_anw_ma9_02005

Now, what triggered the situation? After joining the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyler Herro spent considerable time exchanging private Instagram messages with a Miami Heat fan. The conversation began with basketball talk but gradually shifted into criticism of Bam Adebayo.

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Herro seemingly questioned his former teammate’s contract and insisted rival teams feared him more than Adebayo during the NBA playoffs, sharing thoughts that quickly raised eyebrows. However, the private exchange quickly took a public turn. The fan captured screenshots and posted them across social media, spreading like wildfire. As the posts gained traction, Bam Adebayo caught wind of Herro’s remarks.

What’s even more interesting is that Herro himself admitted that he felt that Miami was ready to move on from him this summer.

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“I saw it coming,” he told South Florida beat reporters on Friday before his altercation with Adebayo became public. “If any summer, it was going to be this summer, so I was anticipating this. And obviously, not knowing Milwaukee, but I kind of figured I was going to get traded this summer. I’m excited and happy it’s Milwaukee.”

So, it’s astonishing to many how Herro’s actions after the trade contradict his initial stance, which even involved him fondly recalling the franchise fans.

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Tyler Herro shed light on whether he felt appreciated at Miami or not

“You know what? I think so. If you take away Twitter, I’ve never gotten hate in the city ever. I’ve been in Miami seven years. Every time I go out in public, people ask me for pictures,” Tyler Herro recently shared, per Heat Central. “They’re cool to me. No one’s ever hated on me in the city that I’ve witnessed or been a part of. — Obviously, they’ll talk and do things on Twitter, but that’s Twitter. I feel appreciated by the people that matter.”

It’s interesting once again how he appreciated the fans for supporting him. However, the feeling he had for the organization and Bam Adebayo has seemingly changed after the trade. Now, following the altercation, everyone wanted to bring out at least one statement from the 26-year-old star, only to be kept waiting.

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“My only comment is no comment,” he told the media.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are fully aware of the growing tension between Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Veteran reporter Ira Winderman reported that the team has finally broken its silence.

“We are aware, but not commenting,” the statement read.

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Every moment feels like a new development in this incident. Now, it will be interesting to see what happens next, especially when the 2026-27 season rolls out. Adebayo will take to court with new arrival and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Tyler Herro’s place at the Milwaukee Bucks may not be as certain despite the trade.