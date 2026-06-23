Celtics’ Aggressive Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pursuit Comes to Light After Bucks Rejection

The endless sweepstakes for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is finally over in a stunning resolution. Shams Charania confirmed that the Greek Freak is going to the Miami Heat, ironically, right after he revealed the Boston Celtics’ massive push to land the two-time MVP. Charania and other insiders had fueled expectations that the Celtics had overtaken the field as the definitive frontrunners to secure a blockbuster deal with the Bucks only a couple of hours earlier.

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Prominent NBA insider Chris Haynes had previously reported significant trade momentum swinging toward Boston.

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“From what I’m hearing, it sounds like the Boston Celtics are the frontrunners to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. And their expectation and belief is that a deal will be done by the draft.”

Haynes noted that while the Bucks previously considered waiting, their stance suddenly changed.

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“Milwaukee Bucks are ready to make a move. I can expect something to be done by the end of today [Monday night]. If not today, most definitely on the day of the draft. And right now I’m hearing the Boston Celtics not the Miami Heat are the favorites to land him in a trade.”

Haynes was at least right about the timing. Despite Boston positioning itself aggressively in the eleventh hour, the Bucks ultimately rejected their offer headlined by Jaylen Brown.

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During ESPN’s live broadcast on the NBA Draft, Shams Charania clarified the intense tug-of-war between Boston and the Miami Heat.

“They’ve been in serious conversations with Miami and Boston. Those are the two final for Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Charania stated.

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“Those are the two preferred trade destinations where he would get long term extensions. But these are two totally different trade frameworks.”

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The Celtics left no stone unturned, aggressively pitching a marquee package to counter Miami’s offer. According to Charania, “In Boston, you have a package led by Jaylen Brown, an All-NBA star who’s on a big money supermax contract.”

In the same thread where he reported the trade, Charania said, “The Celtics aggressively pursued Giannis, offering Milwaukee a package featuring 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The Bucks seriously negotiated with two finalists in recent weeks: Miami and Boston, which were both on Antetokounmpo’s list of preferred destinations.”

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The idea of swapping two stars like Giannis and Brown seemed to make the most sense. Fans even thought that the official Instagram page of Greece, by commenting with a green clover emoji (i.e., the Shamrock), was giving a clue that the Greek Freak is going to Boston.

But the clover is also the official logo of Panathinaikos, the Euroleague basketball team the Antetokounmpo brothers have played under.

Although the post the account commented on now looks like a farewell message from Antetokounmpo, who might’ve found out the deal was closed just a few hours before Charania broke the news.

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While the prospect of adding an established superstar seemingly tempted the Bucks’ front office and convinced fans that Giannis is going to Boston, the organization arms-raced into a different direction.

Miami Heat outbid the Boston Celtics for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Very quickly after claiming the Celtics are frontrunners in this trade on ESPN, Charania was on his phone dropping the ‘Blockbuster.’ “The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN.”

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Just like that, the NBA’s landscape cracked open. Giannis, the 2x-MVP, the championship cornerstone, the man Milwaukee had built an identity around, was heading to South Beach. The Bucks weren’t retooling. They were starting over. And the Heat, still hunting for that next era-defining superstar, had just landed the most physically imposing force in the league.

As Charania previously indicated, the Heat gave a “cost-controlled rookie scale” package that would suit the Bucks in a rebuild for the post-Giannis era.

Had the Bucks taken the Celtics package, this would’ve been a blockbuster that recalibrated the Eastern Conference entirely. But getting JB and two first-round picks would also restrict Milwaukee’s roster reconstruction.

The 2024 Finals MVP is on a 5-year, $303.7 million supermax contract extension, a steep price for Milwaukee to absorb if they had bitten.

And to the shock of many, no third team. No convoluted framework. Just Milwaukee and Miami, sitting across the table from each other, doing business the old-fashioned way, a direct, one-to-one deal that once again made a mockery of the multi-team trade rumors that had been swirling for weeks.

The Bucks took the Heat’s deep pool of assets and ran. In exchange for Giannis and Bobby Portis, Milwaukee came away with a haul. Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis – four players with different shapes and timelines, each offering something the new-look Bucks could actually build around.

Then came the draft capital. The No. 13 overall pick heads to Wisconsin immediately, with unprotected first-rounders in 2031 and 2033 to follow. Add in a 2030 pick swap and a 2033 second-rounder, and Milwaukee’s front office has quietly armed itself.

This landmark transaction marks another historic acquisition for Pat Riley, pairing Antetokounmpo with elite center Bam Adebayo to create an instant championship contender and making the Eastern Conference even more exciting. With the Heat and Bucks finalizing the paperwork by July 6, Boston’s aggressive pursuit officially ends in a near-miss.