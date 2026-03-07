Celtics Announce Bad News After Jayson Tatum’s Injury Return

The night was supposed to belong entirely to Jayson Tatum. Nearly ten months after suffering one of basketball’s most feared injuries, the Boston Celtics superstar finally walked back onto the floor at TD Garden. The building buzzed. The crowd stood before tip-off. For a franchise chasing banner No. 19, the return of its centerpiece felt like the beginning of the final push. However, the celebration did not last long.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Because just minutes into the same game that marked Tatum’s emotional comeback, the Celtics quietly lost another key piece of their playoff puzzle. And by the next morning, the team had confirmed the worst.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikola Vucevic would be out. Boston officially announced Saturday that veteran center Nikola Vucevic underwent surgery to repair a fractured ring finger on his right hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury occurred during the Celtics’ 120-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks on March 6. Vucevic had just entered the game off the bench when he attempted to establish position in the post. Seconds later he grabbed his hand in visible pain.

The Celtics immediately called timeout. Medical staff escorted him to the locker room, and imaging later confirmed the fracture. The team revealed that Vucevic underwent Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) surgery, a procedure used to stabilize displaced bone fractures with internal hardware such as screws or plates. Boston expects the veteran big man to be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

That timeline puts his return sometime near the end of March, assuming recovery progresses smoothly.

However, the injury comes at a particularly inconvenient time for a Celtics team trying to reintegrate Tatum while maintaining its position near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why this injury complicates Boston’s playoff push

At first glance, losing a center for a few weeks might not seem catastrophic.

ADVERTISEMENT

But context matters. Boston acquired Vucevic at the trade deadline specifically to stabilize its frontcourt depth ahead of the playoffs. President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens had been searching for a veteran offensive big who could stretch the floor and operate as a pick-and-pop partner.

Vucevic fit that role immediately. In his brief stretch with the Celtics before the injury, the two-time All-Star avera

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mar 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) tries to steal the ball from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

ged efficient minutes while giving Boston something its other centers could not. Perimeter shooting from the five spot.

That skill set changes how defenses guard Boston. When Vucevic spaces to the three-point line, opposing rim protectors cannot sit in the paint waiting for drivers like Jaylen Brown or Derrick White. Driving lanes open. Offensive flow improves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without him, Boston’s rotation shifts dramatically. The Celtics now rely heavily on Neemias Queta and Luka Garza, two very different types of big men. Queta brings elite rim protection and vertical spacing as a lob threat. Garza, meanwhile, provides high-motor rebounding and scoring in limited bursts.

However, neither replicates Vucevic’s pick-and-pop gravity. As a result, Boston’s second unit offense may look very different over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum finally returned to the court

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Vucevic news grabbed headlines the next morning, the previous night still marked one of the biggest moments of Boston’s season. Jayson Tatum returned after 298 days away from NBA action following an Achilles rupture during the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The injury had sidelined the Celtics star for nearly ten months. Naturally, some rust showed early. Tatum missed his first six shots and even airballed a deep three during the opening stretch. The rhythm of NBA speed takes time to recover after such a long layoff.

However, the overall performance told a much more encouraging story. Tatum finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists in 27 minutes, helping Boston cruise to a 20-point win. More importantly, he showed no hesitation attacking the rim.

Imago Mar 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shows his jersey to the crowd before taking the court for the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

One sequence late in the second quarter provided the clearest signal. Tatum exploded for a putback dunk, launching off the same surgically repaired Achilles that had ended his previous season.

It was the moment many Celtics fans were waiting to see. After the game, Tatum admitted the emotions had been building for months. “Nights and days I dreamed about this moment,” he told reporters. “The crowd, the anticipation. It’s been a long time since I played an NBA game.”

Still, the star forward also acknowledged the adjustment period ahead. “Just trying to get caught up on the speed and everything.”

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White carried Boston during the absence

One reason Boston remained near the top of the East despite losing its franchise player was the play of Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. Both stepped into expanded roles throughout the season.

Brown has delivered arguably the most complete campaign of his career. With defenses focusing on him as the primary option, he elevated his scoring while improving his playmaking and leadership.

Against Dallas, he continued that trend. Brown recorded 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, controlling the flow of the offense even with Tatum back in the lineup. Meanwhile, Derrick White quietly became one of the league’s most impactful two-way guards.

White’s ability to shoot, defend multiple positions, and orchestrate the offense has made him essential to Boston’s system. His efficiency and defensive versatility allowed the Celtics to remain balanced during Tatum’s long recovery.

Together, Brown and White stabilized a roster that many analysts expected to slide in the standings. Instead, Boston entered March sitting firmly near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Despite the positive momentum surrounding Tatum’s return, the next stretch of games will test Boston’s depth. The Celtics currently hold one of the best records in the East and rank among the league leaders in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

Imago Mar 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) gives a hug to head coach Joe Mazzulla as he comes out of the game during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

However, their upcoming schedule includes several difficult matchups. Boston faces the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves during the next two weeks. Each team features strong frontcourt players who will challenge Boston’s remaining centers.

That means Queta and Garza must step up immediately. At the same time, Joe Mazzulla will likely continue carefully managing Tatum’s minutes as he ramps up toward full conditioning. Balancing those two realities becomes the coaching staff’s biggest challenge.

For now, the Celtics remain in a strong position. Their 42-21 record places them firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and the return of their superstar dramatically raises their ceiling.

However, Vucevic’s absence introduces a new layer of uncertainty. Boston built its roster carefully around spacing, depth, and lineup flexibility. Losing one of the few stretch bigs on the roster forces adjustments that could shape the team’s rotation heading into the postseason.

Still, the Celtics have already proven their resilience this season. They survived nearly 300 days without Jayson Tatum. Now they must navigate the next few weeks without Nikola Vucevic. If Boston manages to do both, the path toward banner No. 19 may remain very much alive.