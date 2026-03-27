Celtics Announce Concerning Jaylen Brown Injury Update Amid Star’s MVP Award Push

The Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference face-off on Friday. Sitting second in the East with a 48-24 record, the Cs are in a safe position. Well, that’s what one would have thought had the Hawks not had a 9-1 record in their last ten games. But that’s not all, the Celtics have shared concerning updates about Jaylen Brown.

As you know, JB has fueled this season for Boston in Jayson Tatum’s absence. He became the enforcer of the team, pushing them through a 41-22 record until Tatum returned earlier in March. Now, according to official reports, Jaylen Brown is out for Friday, and the reason raises eyebrows—left Achilles tendinitis.

The Boston Celtics initially listed him as questionable with calf tightness, then ruled him out, signaling caution. Meanwhile, this adds to a worrying list: knee, hamstring, and quad issues, plus illness earlier this season. Now, with the word “Achilles” entering the picture, concern quietly grows. Consequently, Boston’s playoff outlook feels a little more fragile than before. For now, the team has yet to determine the full extent of Brown’s injury.

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Across 65 games this season for the Celtics, Brown has averaged 28.6 points, 7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1 steal on 47.7% shooting. He played a major role in securing the East’s second-best record, especially before Tatum returned from his Achilles injury.

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It’s safe to say that Jaylen has been extremely impactful this season. So much so that the MVP chatter around him has only grown louder with each game. In fact, legends like Paul Pierce have openly endorsed JB’s MVP case even when no one talked about him.

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“Brown is having an MVP season. Not enough is being said about how he’s held down the fort pretty much all year,” Pierce said. “To still elevate your game in your 10th year is pretty amazing, because most of the time, guys are who they are about time in their fourth or fifth year. To see his maturation process at this stage, it’s just unfortunate that he’s not in MVP talks like he should be.”

Now, with Brown sidelined, who do the Celtics rely on against the Hawks?

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Boston Celtics’ injury report vs Atlanta Hawks

Boston’s injury sheet keeps growing. As you now know, Jaylen Brown headlines it, sidelined with left Achilles tendinitis after an initial calf concern. Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic also sits out, still recovering from a finger injury that has kept the trade addition off the floor since early March, although a return appears close. As a result, Boston enters the Atlanta clash slightly shorthanded, with key rotations once again under strain.

However, there’s relief. Neemias Queta, previously questionable with a thumb issue, is now cleared and ready despite being day-to-day. Derrick White also shakes off a right knee contusion and is available. Moreover, Jayson Tatum remains active, continuing his run after featuring in nine games since his Achilles setback, with no current injury tag.

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Therefore, the Boston Celtics face a clear test of control. With Jaylen Brown sidelined and uncertainty lingering, pressure shifts immediately. However, Jayson Tatum’s return offers stability, while key rotations still demand precision. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks arrive in sharp form and a clear injury slate, ready to exploit any slip. Therefore, the Celtics must respond with authority because anything less risks momentum at the worst possible time.