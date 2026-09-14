Celtics Announce $22 Million Guard Signing With Deep Ties to Miami Heat Legend

The Boston Celtics have already turned their offseason upside down. Jaylen Brown is gone, while Paul George has arrived to reshape the roster. That blockbuster move stole the spotlight. But Boston may not be finished. Another addition was waiting in the wings, and no one saw it coming.

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On Monday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported: “The Boston Celtics and Devin Carter have agreed to a deal. Carter will compete for an NBA roster or two-way spot in camp. Carter averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18.4 minutes during 38 games for the Sacramento Kings last season.”

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The Celtics are giving Devin Carter a chance to make his case before camp begins on Sept. 28. His arrival raises the stakes for the roster and two-way positions. The final contract terms are unknown. Carter could earn a standard NBA place or take Boston’s last two-way opening.

Meanwhile, Devin’s landing in Boston happened because the Atlanta Hawks waived him on Friday. Now, the Hawks owe him $22 million in guaranteed salary this season. They had also passed on his fourth-year option. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line first reported Boston’s interest after Carter was expected to clear waivers. NBA rules prevent him from returning to Sacramento, his drafting team.

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However, Carter’s heart belongs to Miami. Devin Carter grew up around basketball, born in Miami to Anthony Carter, now a Memphis Grizzlies assistant. His prep journey included Cherry Creek, Doral Academy and Brewster Academy.

The 24-year-old started at South Carolina before finding his stride at Providence. In 2023-24, he won Big East Player of the Year after averaging 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. Sacramento selected him 13th overall in 2024. However, Devin Carter couldn’t enter the league before January 2025 due to injuries.

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Now, the bigger question awaits…

What does Devin Carter have for the Boston Celtics?

Devin Carter could give the Boston Celtics a relentless guard who brings pressure and urgency. His defense stands out, especially when he stays attached to ball handlers. He also creates turnovers through active hands. That suits Joe Mazzulla’s aggressive system and its emphasis on switching and help defense.

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Meanwhile, Carter could strengthen the backcourt behind Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Mike Conley. His rebounding is another useful wrinkle. He ranks highly among guards in offensive rebounding percentile, giving Boston chances. With only 2 NBA seasons completed, the 24-year-old also has time to develop within Boston’s system.

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However, his offense remains the biggest concern. Carter has made only 27.4% of his three-point attempts and 40% overall, while averaging roughly 6-to-9 points. Therefore, his likely route is a minimum deal or two way chance, training camp competition, Maine G League minutes, and selective appearances. Better shooting could unlock a role.

The Boston Celtics are putting their faith in a young star like Devin Carter. Will this move bring them success? We’ll know once the 2026-27 season begins.