Celtics Confirm Wyc Grousbeck’s Future in Official Statement After $6B Sale

Since Wyc Grousbeck put the Celtics for sale, things have changed. The initial plans saw him assume control as a governor till 2028. However, those plans couldn’t stick due to complications. That led to some doubts. There was no certainty about the structure of the deal as Bill Chisholm stood over his $6.1 billion acquisition.

But there’s finally some headway.

After finalizing Chisholm’s appointment, the process moved smoothly despite difficulties in locating Grousbeck’s role. The NBA approved the model of the two-part sale a week ago. On Tuesday, money changed hands, and Chisholm officially owned a 51% majority stake in the Shamrocks. But good news for their fans, Grousbeck isn’t going anywhere till 2028.

A recent statement from the Boston Celtics cleared up the roles for the future.

“Chisholm will serve as Governor, and Wyc Grousbeck and Aditya Mittal will serve as Alternate Governors. Grousbeck will be a Co-Owner and CEO, running day-to-day operations with Chisholm and the existing basketball and business management teams,” it read.

So Wyc Grousbeck, a Celtics fan since childhood, will still be involved. Although an alternate governor, the 64-year-old will still have a say in major decisions around the franchise. The reason he couldn’t stay as the governor as initially planned was because of the league’s rules. They state that the governor has to own 15% of the franchise to remain in that position.

An alternate governor doesn’t come with any stipulations. And since the complications arose, Chisholm and his group were clear in wanting Wyc Grousbeck to maintain a role within the team.

Big shoes to fill for Bill Chisholm

It’s an ecstatic time for Chisholm and his investment group. They are in charge of the most winningest franchise in NBA history. But it’s also a time of transition for the Celtics. They are looking to dip below the second apron to avoid a major penalty. Additionally, with Jayson Tatum likely missing the season, they have to balance expectations of remaining competitive while also looking after their salary bills.

This, though, is just for this season. Being the head of a franchise akin to glory comes at a price. Wyc Grousbeck grew up as a fan. From the time he took over in 2002, his vision was to collect as many championships for the Celtics. In 23 years, that was 20 playoff trips and four Finals appearances under the former owner. He added two titles to their tally which now leads any another team in NBA history.

That’s the blueprint Chisholm has to follow. With winning, Grousbeck was fierce. He assembled great units even if that meant flirting with the possibility of a $500 million bill.

Luckily, Bill Chisholm is eager to learn. It’s one of the reasons he is excited to have Grousbeck by his side till 2028. “On behalf of our group, I am thrilled to partner with Wyc, Brad Stevens and Rich Gotham to move this outstanding organization forward. We are committed to building on the legacy of the Celtics and raising banners, and I can’t wait for the team to get back out there this fall,” he said in a release.

And if we’re being honest, he’s going to need some guidance to understand the business fully. That’s where Wyc Grousbeck’s role becomes invaluable to the franchise as they look to resume to winning ways as soon as possible. Do you think Chisholm can follow in Grousbeck’s footsteps? Let us know your views in the comments below.