Celtics Fans Put Priorities Straight After Marcus Smart’s Comment on Lakers Rivalry

“When you get a guy like Luka calling… For him to say that he can really use my help, that meant a lot,” said Marcus Smart in a recent statement. After reaching a buyout agreement with the Washington Wizards, several teams went after the 31-year-old shooting guard/point guard. In the end, Luka Doncic and the Lakers made him an offer he could not refuse, and signed Smart to a reported 2-year, $11 million deal. The signing marks a new beginning for the player, but one that the fanbase of an old franchise might not take well. Smart is smart enough to know this (pun intended) and is prepared to handle it.

The new Lakers player recently participated in his first presser after joining the team. During the same time, a reporter asked if Marcus Smart would feel certain emotions wearing a Lakers jersey when he had been wearing a Boston Celtics one for around a decade. The player laughed and replied, “I can try to anticipate. I have no idea, but I can definitely tell and say that I’m expecting a lot of boos, I’m expecting a lot of hate, and it’s okay, I understand it.” Woah!

Marcus Smart hasn’t played for the Boston Celtics since 2023. Plus, he didn’t leave the team of his own accord, but was traded, as part of a three-team deal, to the Memphis Grizzlies. Therefore, why would Celtics fans hate him? Well, because, he will be a Laker, and sports fans cannot let old rivalries be forgotten so easily.

The NBA fandom loves intense team rivalries, and the league has given several memorable ones over the years. The Chicago Bulls vs the Detroit Pistons in the 90s, the New York Knicks vs the Miami Heat also in the 90s, the Golden State Warriors vs the Cleveland Cavaliers in mid-2010s, etc. However, nothing can triumph over the competition between the Magic Johnson-led Los Angeles Lakers and the Larry Bird-led Boston Celtics. Johnson and Bird might be friends now, but the team rivalry continues to live on.

If Boston fans have shown anything over the years, it is that they can be unforgiving to their team’s former players. NBA fans would be accustomed now to the hate between the team and Kyrie Irving. The player was brought in from the Cleveland Cavaliers with the hopes that he could lead them to a championship. Instead, after just two seasons with the Celtics, Irving left for the Brooklyn Nets. As a result, the 9x NBA All-Star was met with boos and jeers in the majority of the games he next played at TD Garden.

The unforgiving nature of Boston fans does not just extend to the NBA. They have also reportedly booed Johnny Damon (Red Sox) and Adam Vinatieri (Patriots) over the years. Therefore, Marcus Smart isn’t fully in the wrong to worry about a not-so-warm reception when he next plays at TD Garden. Fortunately, after listening to his recent remarks, a few people made it clear that they could be tolerant of him.

Social media users reassure Marcus Smart amid his worry: “…banned from TD Garden for life”

One social media user wrote, “anyone that boos Marcus Smart should be banned from TD Garden for life”. With a fan account name like ‘CelticsGlobe’, which boasts around 8,465 followers, it’s clear that this isn’t just a regular NBA fan. A message like this coming from a big Celtics fan makes it clear that not everyone is against Marcus Smart’s trade to the Lakers.

One individual wrote, “They better not boo him he’s a Celtics legend”. As Cedric Maxwell reportedly said, Marcus Smart was the best defender in Celtics history under seven feet. His 6-foot-4 and sturdy 220 pounds allowed him to guard players ranging from small point guards to former All-Star power forwards, like Paul Millsap. Smart wasn’t as efficient on the defensive front, but he made up for it through the 1.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, and the 2.7 defensive rebounds he averaged throughout 9 seasons with the Celtics. Therefore, the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year’s contributions certainly won’t go unmarked.

One social media user wrote, “Nobody in Boston is gonna boo this man. He gave them everything, was loyal asf, and got traded. He didn’t leave, the office left him”. After spending 9 seasons with a team, you can expect your job to be safe on some level, right? However, if teams can trade Luka Doncic, they can trade anyone! There wasn’t any reported friction between the Celtics and Smart that was attributed to the trade. However, by sending him to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Boston franchise was able to acquire Kristaps Porziņģis, thereby making the trade worthwhile. Smart’s exit varied significantly from that of Kyrie Irving, which means Celtics fans can afford to go less harsh on him.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) return the ball against Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

One individual wrote, “I don’t think they care that much about a role player that didn’t win a ring”. Yeah, tell that to Kyrie Irving!

One social media user wrote, “brother the city will never boo you, rivalry not as deep as it used to be to be”. Maybe not. However, with the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers still being among the biggest and most popular NBA teams, fans can get intense when they meet up for a game. Therefore, anything can happen.

Overall, the majority of reactions saw people assuring Marcus Smart that he won’t be booed by the TD Garden crowd. However, we won’t know that for sure until an actual Lakers-Celtics game takes place in Boston, right?