$44.2 million was the bet on Payton Pritchard replacing Jaylen Brown. Four straight losses later, the Celtics are watching that bet in real time. Pritchard has not filled the role Boston traded away, and fans have moved past patience. The Jalen Brunson comparison is not going away either.

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“The Celtics trading [Jaylen] Brown is a bet that [Payton] Pritchard is their in-house version of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, a diminutive player who didn’t fully show his talents until Luka Dončić was out of the picture,” Yahoo Sports’ Tom Haberstroh reported.

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Boston believed their 28-year-old guard could experience a similar breakthrough with Brown no longer in the picture.

In fact, Payton Pritchard has looked like an entirely different player whenever Boston has faced Chicago this season. However, there is a significant difference between what the former Sixth Man of the Year has produced against the Bulls and what he has managed against the rest of the league.

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Excluding his two games’ performance, Pritchard is averaging just 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 36.3% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc. Those numbers are considerably less encouraging for a player expected to help replace the scoring production lost with Brown’s departure.

That’s why fans are upset with the guard who was selected as the 26th pick in the 2020 Draft.

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Fourth straight loss leads to frustration from fans against Celtics guard

Playing the second game of a back-to-back on November 22, the Celtics fell 88-87 to the Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry. Boston had an opportunity to end its losing streak but once again struggled to execute when it mattered most.

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Pritchard had another difficult night, finishing with just five points on 2-of-8 shooting, including 1-of-4 from three-point range. The defeat marked Boston’s fourth consecutive loss, its first such streak since 2021.

“Can’t wait for this dude to get off my team,” one fan wrote.

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Meanwhile, another fan held the entire team responsible, but Payton Pritchard was the bigger culprit.

“whole team is just sad i told yall he was trash,” the comment read.

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Going back to the performance against the Bulls, in the October 26 meeting, he exploded for 28 points in just 21 minutes. He shot 10-of-16 from the field and an incredible 7-of-10 from three-point range. Boston cruised to a 134-99 victory, with Payton Pritchard providing an offensive spark that Chicago simply could not contain.

He followed that performance with another impressive showing on October 30. Pritchard scored 30 points, shooting 9-of-17 from the field and going a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. He also became just the fourth Celtics player in the last 30 seasons to record at least 20 points in a first half while coming off the bench, joining Ricky Davis, Eddie House and Anfernee Simons.

But those performances were the outlier so far. That’s why other fans mocked the suggestion that the Celtics star would take a leap like Jalen Brunson.

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“where’s the “Jalen Brunson leap”? lol.” Another netizen wrote.

For some, what stood out was the promise made by the franchise.

“Celtics said he was gonna make a Brunson leap lol,” a comment read.

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One of the latest defeats against the Sacramento Kings provided another example of the challenges facing Pritchard. He had an opportunity to redeem himself, but his potential game-winning jumper missed as Sacramento secured a dramatic 97-96 victory. The Celtics guard finished with nine points, eight assists, and six rebounds, shooting just 4-of-17 from the field and missing all eight of his three-point attempts.

“Payton Pritchard causing the Celtics to lose yet another game,” the comment read.

Boston’s financial commitment makes the situation even more fascinating. Pritchard signed a two-year extension worth approximately $44.2 million, with a mutual option for the 2029-30 season. The agreement keeps him under contract through at least the 2028-29 campaign. Interestingly, the Celtics guard could have waited until next July to potentially secure a four-year deal worth as much as $100 million.

Now, the Celtics cannot afford to have their potential secondary scoring leader disappear offensively during the most important stretches of close games.