Celtics Give Up After Failing to Cut Ties With 26-YO Star as Key Roster Decision Revealed

Losing Jayson Tatum for the entire season actually aided the Boston Celtics. It kept them from making difficult roster decisions. Since they have to spend the whole year without JT, the Shamrocks made cost-cutting initiatives to dodge what would have been a bill in excess of $500 million. This was their chance to reposition themselves, and most things went to plan.

They offloaded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Both veterans held high contract values. However, they didn’t want to stop. Holiday’s trade provided them with Anfernee Simons. While he is a promising young guard, the Celtics prioritized being financially stable. Up until now, they looked to deal Simons in another trade.

But be it the lack of suitors or unsatisfactory returns, it seems the Celtics will have to abandon those plans. With all options closed, the Celtics have taken the call to keep Simons. In Tatum’s absence, his scoring burst could help tremendously to help the franchise remain competitive. The answer they have to find is where does he fit in?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s already an answer to that. Although Simons came to Boston in a trade for Jrue Holiday, he isn’t going to get his starting spot. That has been reserved for somebody who is a Celtic in and out. Following his breakout season, where Payton Pritchard won the 6MOTY, the Shamrocks have complete trust in letting him be a bona fide starter.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

via Imago Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after a shot during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Pritchard was sublime last season, averaging nearly 15 points and being a ball hawk. According to Fast Break Journal, his showings over the years majorly contributed to the decision. Despite Anfernee Simons being younger, the Celtics value Pritchard more as a starter. He’s in tune with the system and has earned his spot by fighting every single season.

That’s the sort of grit that immediately attracts Joe Mazzulla. At the end, despite being hobbled by injuries, Mazzulla isn’t interested in taking a break this upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Celtics Are Still Expected to Compete Despite the Injury Setbacks

As for right now, the Celtics are far from being at full strength. Aside from Tatum, Jaylen Brown is also recovering from some off-season bumps. It seems more likely that Mazzulla will look to run a new set of players on opening night. Naturally, you would expect the Celtics are going for a lottery finish to help their future.

If you did think so, you’re wrong. The Celtics’ Neemias Queta is preparing for a prominent role this season. But none of the conversations are aimed at the Celtics foregoing their title hopes.

“I think we’re still in a good position. JT’s recovering well … JB’s recovering well, so hopefully we can get going, build a foundation again with the new team, with the new guys … we just want to keep on going and build on the foundation that we had … the last couple of years,” he said in the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Likewise, with Anfernee Simons moving to the bench, his role isn’t going to be contained. Mazzulla will expect big things from the former Trail Blazers talent. He’s coming off a season averaging 19.3 points while shooting almost 37% from three. His role could be similar to Pritchard’s, operating as a high-end scorer off the bench. His shooting abilities will also slot into Mazzulla’s schemes effortlessly.

No matter the adversity they will face, the Celtics don’t want to change who they are. The team still wants to compete, no matter what the prevailing circumstances dictate. Do you think the Celtics can still be a threat in the East without Jayson Tatum? Let us know your views in the comments below.