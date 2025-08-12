Celtics Governor Gives Up on Team After Adam Silver Sidelines Jayson Tatum & Co.

The Boston Celtics sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world earlier this year when they decided to sell to Bill Chisholm. Initially, it was reported that even though the sale had been approved, Wyc Grousbeck would continue as the governor for a couple more years, indicating that he would be part of the decision-making process within the organization. However, that is no longer the case after Shams Charania provided everyone with a stunning update.

The ESPN Insider has reported that Grousbeck will no longer be the governor of the team until 2028, which was agreed upon earlier. “Wyc Grousbeck will no longer stay on as governor as part of the Boston Celtics’ $6.1 billion sale to Bill Chisholm, sources tell me and @ramonashelburne. Plan had been for Grousbeck to remain through 2028. Chisholm assumes governor title and the transfer will be finalized soon.” Charania tweeted.

This is shocking news, to say the least, for the Celtics fans. That’s because now, Grousbeck will no longer be part of the franchise once the sale becomes final, which should be soon, as per Shams. It seems like Bill Chisholm wants full control of the Boston Celtics and is not ready to compromise right off the bat.

This is a developing story…