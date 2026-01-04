Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Breaks Silence on Jaylen Brown’s Player of the Month Snub

Despite Jaylen Brown scoring 30 points for nine consecutive games, his feat was still not fully appreciated. The Boston Celtics forward has turned the ‘Gap Year’ for the Beantown into a potential contender in the East. He got snubbed for the Player of the Month award, and many took his side, including his head coach, Joe Mazzulla.

Before the Celtics suited up to take on the Clippers, Mazzulla shared support for Brown, who expressed his disappointment to the fans. “I fully support him in it. I think he should have won it. And I hope he takes it out on our opponents for the next month.”

Even though the 4x All-Star did not get his recognition, Mazzulla earned the NBA Coach of the Month (East) accolade after a 9-3 record in December. Interestingly, Jaylen Brown had won two Eastern Player of the Week awards in December (Week 7 and Week 10). Yet, he finished runner-up to the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson. No doubt the Knicks captain had a stellar month, where he led his team to the 2025 NBA Cup and won the NBA Cup MVP.

In December, Brunson would score 30.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 7.1 assists, but Brown performed better. That’s why he tweeted, “Smh ” after Brunson and SGA were announced as the POTM for the East and the West, respectively. It became a huge talking point, and that tweet garnered over 3.3 million. His disappointment is justified.

Brown had an extraordinary month where he scored 30+ points in nine straight games, tying Larry Bird’s record for the most consecutive 30-point games in Boston Celtics history. In the one game he didn’t, he had a triple-double. He played 10 of the 12 games available and averaged 31.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game and led the Celtics to a record of 8-2 in the games he played in.

Being the focal point of the team with Jayson Tatum sidelined indefinitely because of a torn Achilles, Jaylen Brown took the opportunity with both hands. According to Cleaning the Glass, he assisted on 25% of the Celtics‘ points in December, including 5 games in which he was over 27%. Even a franchise legend came in support as Brown expressed his disappointment on his stream.

As soon as the news came out, Paul Pierce on X backed JB not just for POTM but for including him in MVP conversation. “And can we put Jalen Brown in the MVp Talk this is just ridiculous how did he not get POTM More Celtic hate but we use to it 🤔.” In his tweet, the former NBA champion and 10x All-Star simply called it Celtics hate as a reason for Brown being overlooked.

Even Jaylen Brown made it clear that his frustration wasn’t with the players who won the accolade. He called both SGA and Brunson “great players” before drawing a clear line: none of them outperformed him in the month of December. And Brown has a solid case. “I’m not going to say too much, but I’m going to be honest,” he told viewers. “No disrespect, no diss to one of those guys, Shai or Brunson. Neither one of them had a better month than I had. But it’s all good.”

Brown has been Boston‘s clear leader and most reliable two-way option as he continues to score efficiently and anchor the team during various key stretches. Especially at a time when, in the off-season, the franchise parted ways with Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford. With Tatum predicted to return after the All-Star break, Brown has truly become the leader when nobody expected it from Beantown.