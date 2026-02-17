Boston Celtics Issue Statement After Tragic Shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena

What was supposed to be a routine afternoon at a hockey rink quickly turned into a scene of panic. Gunfire erupted inside Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, where families and teenage players had gathered for a scheduled game. Within hours of the tragedy, the Boston Celtics publicly addressed the incident.

“We are devastated by the tragic shootings at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket today. We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this senseless loss of lives.” The message signaled how deeply the event resonated across the regional sports community.

Authorities reported that two victims and the suspected gunman, Robert Dorgan, died in the shooting. Three additional people were transported to a hospital with gunshot injuries. Investigators later described the attack as targeted and connected to a family dispute.

Witness videos showed spectators running for exits after the first loud shots echoed through the building. Outside, emotional families and young athletes still wearing hockey uniforms gathered together, hugging and waiting for updates.

Police secured the rink shortly afterward while officers searched the facility. The case remains under investigation, and officials have not released further details.

Reactions extended beyond one organization as the news traveled across New England sports circles. Massachusetts governor Maura Healey shared a message of support for those affected and thanked first responders for their actions. The Boston Red Sox also issued condolences, calling the violence senseless and offering thoughts to families and the injured.

The connection carried local meaning. Pawtucket previously hosted the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate for years, making the tragedy feel close to home for the franchise. Rhode Island governor Dan McKee later urged anyone struggling after the event to contact 988 and seek help.

Investigation moves forward

Federal authorities joined local law enforcement as the response expanded. The FBI Boston office committed resources and coordination support while promising public updates as information becomes available.

For now, the sports world’s role has shifted from competition to community response. Teams that normally fill arenas with noise instead used their platforms for empathy.

The investigation continues, but the immediate focus remains the same across organizations and fans alike. Support the victims, help the families and allow the community time to heal.