Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Picks Cade Cunningham, Jaylen Brown Over Luka Doncic For Major Honor

The MVP race is crowded. The All-NBA debate is even tighter. And just when it feels like the hierarchy is settling, Kevin Garnett throws a wrench into it. Because for Garnett, this is not just about numbers. It is about impact on both ends.

On a recent episode of KG Certified, Garnett made his stance clear. He is not putting Luka Doncic at the top of his ballot. Instead, he is backing Cade Cunningham and Jaylen Brown for All-NBA First Team consideration. “Jaylen Brown and Cade Cunningham are having better years all around basketball than bro. And I’m not a Luka hater.”

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That is the headline. The reasoning that followed made it even louder. Garnett did not question Luka’s offense. He acknowledged it immediately. “Hey, listen. He killing, Lord.”

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However, he quickly pivoted to what he believes separates true top-tier seasons. “Listen, we got real candidates over here, and he got two other killers on his team. You understand?”

Imago Bildnummer: 13452195 Datum: 23.04.2013 Copyright: imago/UPI Photo

Boston Celtics center Kevin Garnett (5) reacts after fouling New York Knicks point guard Raymond Felton (not pictured) in the third quarter of game two of the first round of the NBA Basketball Herren USA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 23, 2013. The Knicks defeated the Celtics 87-71 to lead the series 2-0. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20130423935; Basketball NBA USA x0x xkg 2013 quer

Image number 13452195 date 23 04 2013 Copyright imago UPI Photo Boston Celtics Center Kevin Garnett 5 reacts After fouling New York Knicks Point Guard Raymond Felton Not in The Third Quarter of Game Two of The First Round of The NBA Basketball men USA Eastern Conference Playoffs AT Madison Square Garden in New York City ON April 23 2013 The Knicks defeated The Celtics 87 71 to Lead The Series 2 0 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Basketball NBA USA x0x xkg 2013 horizontal

That distinction matters. Garnett is weighing responsibility and balance, not just production. “These men been doing it with just one. Showing up consistently every night on both sides of the ball.”

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Then came the line that defines his stance. “Bro, only play one side of the ball, bro. I love Luka, bro. But yeah, I look at the game from the whole 360.” This is not a dismissal. It is a criteria shift. “I hope Cade makes first team and I hope he actually gets serious MVP consideration, he and Jaylen Brown.”

Start with Cunningham. He is averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds across 61 games. More importantly, he is driving the Detroit Pistons to a 52-19 record and the top seed in the East.

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That changes the conversation. Cunningham is not just producing. He is controlling tempo, creating offense, and carrying primary responsibility every night. At the same time, he is doing it without the benefit of a stacked roster, which strengthens Garnett’s “doing more with less” argument.

Now shift to Brown. He is putting up 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while anchoring a Boston Celtics team sitting at 47-24, second in the East despite injuries. His value is layered. Brown scores at a high level. He creates when needed. And he defends top perimeter threats consistently. His defensive rating hovering around 112 reinforces that two-way presence Garnett is prioritizing.

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That is the common thread. Both players influence winning on both ends. Both carry significant responsibility. Both fit Garnett’s definition of “all-around basketball.” As a related layer, this is not the first time Garnett has leaned toward two-way impact over pure scoring. That preference showed up again here, with co-host Paul Pierce backing Brown’s case in the same discussion.

Luka Doncic Makes Case for MVP by Being Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

At the same time, Dončić is building a case that demands attention. He just earned his fourth Western Conference Player of the Week this season by leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 4-0 road trip. During that stretch, he averaged 42.3 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.

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That is not normal production. He followed it with a 36-point outing against the Houston Rockets on March 16, moving past Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Jerry West for the eighth-most 35-point games in a season. Then came a 40-point, 10-assist double-double in the rematch. Then a 60-point performance against the Miami Heat on March 19.

Meanwhile, that run has pushed the Lakers to a 46-26 record and a nine-game win streak, keeping them firmly in the Western Conference race. In the broader MVP picture, he sits just behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić among the top candidates.

That is elite territory. Still, the criticism Garnett pointed to remains part of the conversation. Dončić’s defensive consistency has been questioned. His role leans heavily toward offense. That contrast is exactly what Garnett is weighing.

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There is also the discipline angle. Dončić picked up his 16th technical foul against the Orlando Magic on March 21, which would have triggered a suspension. The Lakers successfully appealed it, and it was rescinded. However, the pattern of reactions toward officials continues to draw attention.

Head coach JJ Redick has acknowledged it.

Imago Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This is not about discrediting Luka Dončić. It is about redefining what qualifies as the best season. Garnett is placing value on two-way consistency, team responsibility, and defensive impact. By that standard, Cade Cunningham and Jaylen Brown rise.

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At the same time, Dončić’s offensive dominance and recent run keep him firmly in the top tier of the race. That tension is the story. As the regular season closes and awards voting approaches, this debate is not settling. It is expanding. And Garnett just made sure of that.