Celtics Legend Mocks Luka Doncic Once Again As Truth About Tensions In Family Finally Emerge

“We really live in a world where the 2 best basketball players on planet Earth are slightly overweight white guys” said Charles Barkley once about Luka Doncic. Despite being recognized as one of the best players in the modern NBA, the Slovenian is often attacked over his physical appearance. His weight issues, combined with his bad habits, were also presumed to be an alleged reason for his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the last few weeks, Doncic has changed the narrative by re-shaping his body. However, it doesn’t seem that Paul Pierce got the memo.

The Celtics legend recently participated in an interview with NFL legend and Super Bowl (XXXVII) champion Keyshawn Johnson. The interview took place in the basketball court of Inglewood High School, where Paul Pierce laid the foundation of a basketball career that would cover 3 years of college basketball and 19 years in the NBA.

During the interview, Johnson inquired about the type of player Pierce was at Inglewood High. The NBA legend replied,“What grade? Depends. I was a late bloomer, Key, cuz like ninth grade, you would have never projected what I turn into. 6’1 or something. I like 6’2, you know, out of shape”. As Johnson quipped by saying “Well, that didn’t change at all” Pierce responded by saying “That’s…. Yeah, I wasn’t Luka”.

Uff. The literal definition of ‘Unnecessary shots fired’.

This might be a good time to mention that Luka Doncic has been putting in the work, according to reports, to get into a shape over which he doesn’t get roasted. NBA reporter Jason Gallagher, during an episode of ‘The Dumb Zone’ released back in May, said that “I’ve heard from folks that are pretty honest that Luka has already begun a clean slate, starting anew, in this mindset of changing a lot about himself.”

‘Sportklub’ reporter Martin Pavcnik revealed that, since the beginning of his off-season, the Slovenian has dedicated himself to transforming his body back in his hometown of Ljubljana.

While there weren’t too many specific details given, it was revealed that the training regime involves guided indoor conditioning and a modified diet. Luka was committed to this, since it was made clear that he was not expected to make any public appearance for several weeks.

via Imago Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Whatever the Lakers star did, it worked. Back in late May, Luka attended a Real Madrid basketball game in Spain, and fans couldn’t help but admire his lean look. Remarks like “Already looking lean,y’all not ready for this luka hammer”, and “Luka not fat no more” filled up the comments section. However, Paul Pierce wasn’t impressed.

With the reports of ‘Skinny Luka’, going viral, Pierce appeared on Fox Sports Network’s ‘SPEAK’, and said “I don’t know, Joy [Taylor]. The guy averages 30, 8, and 8, and y’all are talking about his weight. Let’s talk about his mentality on defense because I figure that’s the issue.”

A month later, during a conversation with Kevin Garnett, he said, “By December when they ain’t practicing no more, you’re going to see the same Luka you’d have seen the last four or five years.” Seems like Luka Doncic can do many things, but winning over Paul Pierce, no matter what, isn’t on the list.

What could be the reason for this? Is it because of the plain old Celtics-Lakers rivalry? Well, we know that isn’t the case, since a relative of Paul Pierce’s family got ghosted because of it.

Paul Pierce’s Mother ‘Banned’ Uncle After He Appeared in a Lakers Jersey: “Never See Him at Another Game”

The history of the NBA is made up of intense rivalries. You have the 90s Chicago Bulls vs the ‘Bad Boys’ Detroit Pistons. The Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors vs the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. However, very few could top the rivalry between the 80s Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Even though Larry Bird and Magic Johnson became friends post-retirement, the tensions between the two teams carried on. This created a dilemma for Paul Pierce.

The 2008 NBA Finals MVP was raised in Inglewood. Growing up, he idolized Magic Johnson. However, when the time came, he was taken in by the Boston Celtics as the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft.

As Pierce revealed in the recent interview, “I found out who my friends was when I got to Boston. Yeah, because now, let me invite y’all to the game. We come to LA. Let me see who going to be wearing what. You know what I’m saying? I get Keith some tickets, but he come in there with the….So now I’m like, ‘All right, I can’t get him tickets to the game no more.’ I didn’t had that happen. The homies, I’m like, ‘Get the homies some games, some tickets.’ But if I get you the tickets, you got to keep it neutral, or green and white. Or green and white. That’s it, man”.

His close friends would have gotten the message. Keep your Lakers allegiance at the back door, or at least be neutral, when you are coming to support Pierce. Unfortunately, the NBA star’s uncle didn’t get the memo.

“My mama, look, so my mama got tickets for my uncle. My uncle came in the Laker jersey. She said, ‘You ain’t never coming to another game again’” Pierce recalled. “I’ll never forget that. Never see him at another game”.

Conflict over favourite sports teams might be amongst the worst reasons to break ties with a family member. However, it happens. Well deservedly, if the uncle wouldn’t even choose to simply wear a Celtics jersey to support his nephew. Well, one hopes that things simmered down between the family members after that incident. If it didn’t, then it is never too late to mend fences.