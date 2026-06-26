Celtics Looking to Move On From Jaylen Brown as Jayson Tatum Remains Silent, Per Reports

For almost a decade in the league, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have positioned themselves as the faces of the Boston Celtics. Whenever questions emerged about the partnership’s survival, the two stars repeatedly stood firm and had only grown stronger. The offseason has put that to its biggest test yet.

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It started with Brown himself. Over the last two months, he engaged in multiple back-and-forths with veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith via his live stream, while also posting cryptic messages on social media that only fed the noise around him. Brown is known for his outspoken nature- he has long criticized the media for the narratives built around him, but this time, the attention he attracted carried real organizational weight.

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Then came the Giannis trade. Brown had been heavily linked to a blockbuster involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, the salary math making him the most realistic piece Boston could offer. The Heat ultimately won that race, but the episode exposed something significant- the C’s were, at minimum, willing to listen on Brown. And once that door cracked open, it didn’t close.

It got worse from there. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the franchise has now apparently landed on a direction and Brown may not be in it.

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“Boston has apparently decided that Jaylen Brown probably needs to be traded for them to be competitive. Because that is now going to be the next storyline in the NBA.”

That’s not a rumor. That’s a signal.

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As we come across several reports targeting JB, insider Brett Siegel reported Brown’s side of the story. Reportedly, the 29-year-old has not approached President Brad Stevens or the front office to request a trade.

Following the Giannis deal, Shams Charania reported that the Celtics have continued to engage in conversations involving Brown, with multiple teams expressing interest. The Cavaliers, Blazers, Rockets, and Hawks have all been floated as potential destinations.

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Windhorst suggested the situation could evolve into a full “bidding war” if Boston doesn’t move decisively. Brown is coming off a career-high season- 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, earned All-NBA Second Team honors, and finished sixth in MVP voting.

He has three years remaining on his $285 million deal. His value has never been higher, and the market knows it.

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Notably absent from all of this? Jayson Tatum.

Amid the tension, the market centered on Jaylen Brown rapidly grows

For a duo that resisted any adversity thrown at them, the latest demands have sparked uncertainty. Analyst Seth Greenberg put it plainly on ESPN’s Get Up:

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“The only person that hasn’t talked during this whole scenario has been Jayson Tatum. Jayson Tatum needs to step up and say [Jaylen Brown’s] my dude.”

It’s a striking void. The duo beat back similar narratives before, most visibly during the 2024 championship run, when the Finals MVP debate threatened to drive a wedge between them, and they won the ring anyway.

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After Tatum’s return from his Achilles injury, Brown said directly:

“I’ve got nothing but trust in Jayson Tatum.”

Through years of doubt, both men leaned into each other publicly. Tatum’s silence now, in the loudest moment yet, has been called out by Seth.

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And this Tuesday, Stevens himself addressed the situation directly.

“Jaylen Brown is a big part of us,” Stevens told reporters. “I don’t want to predict the future. I look at it as this is our team.”

That’s a carefully worded non-denial from a president who knows exactly what he’s saying and what he isn’t.

The relationship between Brown and the Celtics has quietly shifted. He didn’t ask out. The team hasn’t moved him. But between Windhorst’s reporting on Boston’s internal direction, the market that has already formed around Brown, Tatum’s silence- and Stevens’ measured response, the picture looks different than it did three months ago.

The franchise and its star are no longer clearly aligned and for a partnership that once seemed unbreakable, that’s a meaningful deterioration.