Celtics Make Risky Jayson Tatum Decision as 2 Stars Face Uncertain Future Amid Ben Simmons Interest

If NBA drama were ice cream, the Indiana Pacers just scooped pistachio with hot sauce. The ACL injury has already wrapped up Tyrese Haliburton’s next season like leftovers. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are swirling their spoons around the Jayson Tatum dilemma, acting like the cone’s not melting. While Indy files papers like it’s tax season, Boston’s sipping chamomile. But remember—quiet doesn’t mean clueless. Sometimes teams whisper the loudest moves straight to the league office.

When a player’s season ends early due to injury, the NBA offers teams a clever escape hatch—the Disabled Player Exception. It grants temporary cap relief, letting franchises sign, trade for, or claim a replacement. But here’s the twist: the value stays modest, capped at either half the injured star’s salary or the non-taxpayer mid-level amount. It is precise, powerful, and perfectly timed for front office theatrics.

Yet, the Celtics haven’t made any attempts to receive this DPE for JT. On the other hand, as Bobby Mannings tweeted: “Interesting note from earlier this week: the #Pacers received a $14.1M disabled player exception for Tyrese Haliburton, who they’ve acknowledged will miss the entire 25-26 season. The #Celtics haven’t done the same with Tatum, and I haven’t heard of them getting the DPE yet.”

Jayson Tatum dropped 42 in Game 4 of the playoffs against the Knicks, then dropped to the floor in heartbreak. A non-contact injury shattered Boston’s rhythm and left fans holding their breath. The Celtics trailed 3-1, staring at a 95.6% chance of elimination. Surgery followed, with no return date given. Tatum, 27, led in points, boards, and assists. Now? Boston’s dream of repeating lives on crutches, chasing history with one leg and a prayer.

Brad Stevens is playing cap gymnastics like it’s Cirque du TD Garden. The Celtics slid $2 million under the $207.8 million second apron after waiving JD Davison, all while bracing for a Tatum-less season. No DPE filed yet, but maybe that’s part of the magic trick. Jrue Holiday’s $104 million and Porzingis’ $60 million deals already loom large. And yes, Anfernee Simons or Georges Niang could still vanish before the curtain drops.

Speaking of Simons and Niang, Boston’s recalibration could find these two familiar faces in limbo. Both are dangling in trade whispers with Ben Simmons lurking in the rumor mill. And yes, the future feels slippery, and while JT remains the heart of the franchise, Brad Steven’s will have all eyes on him. Every call he makes could tip the balance between brilliance and a full-blown offseason circus.

Jayson Tatum’s no-DPE situation isn’t stopping the C’s Ben Simmons’ dreams

Ben Simmons is days away from flipping the NBA’s summer script. Four teams circle—Celtics, Kings, Suns, and Knicks—but Boston holds pole position. A deal in the next seven days could shake loose free agents like Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon. Meanwhile, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer shared that the Sacramento Kings are definitely still a team that Simmons is deciding amongst his options. But the Celtics might have the upper hand.

He also shared: “Sacramento and New York were the two teams that I was told back in Las Vegas were the top contenders for Ben Simmons and his two best options. But we’ve also been told that Boston and Phoenix are teams that have made contact with his camp and his representation.” The Suns seem like a less likely fit now that they’ve claimed Jordan Goodwin off waivers from the Lakers.

“And Boston—I think their situation is still a little bit murky. They are absolutely still going to be open and engaged in trade conversations for Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang. But right now, there’s a bit of a Ben Simmons sweepstakes going on at the bottom of the barrel of the NBA free agency open market period,” Fischer informed.

The offseason pot is bubbling, and Boston’s holding the ladle. While Tatum heals and the DPE stays shelved, Brad Stevens balances stars, salaries, and Simmons-sized suspense. Trade winds swirl around Simons and Niang, but the Celtics stay cool in the chaos. One move, one whisper, and everything could catch fire.