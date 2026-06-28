Celtics Make Roster Decision Amid Jaylen Brown Uncertainty

The trade of the offseason finally happened on the eve of the 2026 NBA Draft as the Milwaukee Bucks sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami. As it came around, it also altered the NBA future of another star: Jaylen Brown. But while the Boston Celtics are still deciding what they want to do with him, they have already announced a new contract to secure their roster.

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Early on Saturday, Shams Charania reported that sources told ESPN that Boston Celtics G/F Ron Harper Jr. will be signing a new three-year, $9 million deal to return to the franchise, sources tell ESPN. The Celtics are declining Harper’s $2.6M team option. Ron Harper Jr. has spent four years grinding for every opportunity possible.

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After going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, Rutgers product found his first opening with the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract. At the end of that chapter, he joined the Sin City Celtics during the 2024 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. That performance earned him a spot with the Maine Celtics before another two-way opportunity arrived with the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, his NBA journey took a turn last September when the Boston Celtics signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal. Before the 2025/26 season tipped off, the team upgraded him to a two-way contract and kept him on the roster. In 29 appearances, Harper averaged 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. He had a shooting split of 41.8/35.0/75.0.

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Meanwhile, their Jaylen Brown situation remains uncertain.

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What lies ahead for Jaylen Brown?

The Celtics GM, Brad Stevens, had praise for Brown. Yet, he added more to the ongoing drama as, despite having the opportunities, he simply said: “I’m never going to predict the future.”

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The team had already given everyone a major talking point by putting Brown on the table for their failed trade attempt for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Meanwhile, teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets have entered the chatter around the 5-time All-Star forward.

“There is one team leaguewide most frequently described as actively pursuing Boston’s Jaylen Brown. The Portland Trail Blazers,” insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer recently shared. “The Blazers have been known to covet Brown dating back to Damian Lillard’s first tenure with the franchise. And they still do.”

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Sure, the Trail Blazers have their eyes on Jaylen Brown. But given the Celtics’ likely steep demands, how aggressive will the front office be to pursue him? On the other hand, the Houston Rockets, despite being a name in the trade conversation, are avoiding the bullet simply because they aren’t willing to give up four first-round picks for the 29-year-old.

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In the Rockets’ case, they hold valuable draft capital because much of it depends on where the Nets finish. While Houston is unlikely to land a high lottery pick itself, Brooklyn could easily hand them a top-five selection. As a result, giving up several premium picks for Brown carries enormous risk.

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Jaylen Brown is undoubtedly one of the game-changing hoopers in the league. Yet, his future with the Celtics now remains cloudy. All the chatter and rumors might lead to something or nothing at all. Meanwhile, Ron Harper Jr. secured his place on the roster. This offseason is getting more interesting for the Celtics!