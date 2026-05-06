Celtics President Breaks Silence on Tracy McGrady’s Claim That Jaylen Brown Is Frustrated in Boston

Less than 48 hours after the Boston Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead and crashed out of the playoffs, questions about Jaylen Brown’s future in Boston were already back in circulation. The timing felt familiar because this was not the first time frustration around Brown’s long-term place with the franchise had surfaced publicly.

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Back in 2019, after Boston’s playoff exit against the Milwaukee Bucks, Brown privately questioned whether he could truly coexist with Jayson Tatum long term and whether Boston was even the right place for him. Tracy McGrady later revealed he helped talk Brown through that moment. Five years later, Brown became an NBA champion and Finals MVP. Now, after another painful postseason collapse, Brad Stevens is trying to stop similar speculation before it grows into something bigger.

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Brad Stevens addressed the speculation directly during his Wednesday press conference and pushed back firmly against the idea that Brown had expressed unhappiness internally.

“I talked to Jaylen Monday a little bit, just real quickly, and he was nothing but positive,” Stevens said. “He has not expressed his frustrations to me.”

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Stevens then widened the conversation beyond Brown specifically while making it clear communication inside the organization remains open.

“We’ve been here ten years together, and obviously I love JB, and everybody around here loves JB,” Stevens added. “My door’s always open. If anybody ever wants to come in and talk about their team, their place, whatever the case may be, I’m all ears.”

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Stevens’ comments came in response to remarks McGrady made earlier this week on the Cousins podcast alongside Vince Carter. Importantly, McGrady never claimed Brown directly told him he wanted out of Boston. Instead, the Hall of Famer explained that his concerns came from things he had been hearing around the organization and from what he viewed as a lack of recognition for Brown’s leadership during Jayson Tatum’s absence this season.

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“I think his frustration lies deeply in the organization that we don’t have the details to,” McGrady said. “There’s just been a lot of stuff that I’ve been hearing just going on with the Boston organization with JB.”

The comments carried weight because of McGrady’s long relationship with Brown. Brown publicly credited McGrady earlier this year for convincing him not to push for a trade in 2019. That history made the podcast discussion feel less like random speculation and more like a mentor voicing concern about someone he knows personally.

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Jaylen Brown publicly dismissed the speculation himself on X, writing, “Click bait is like flopping for the media, exaggerating contact.” The comment arrived just days after Brown was fined $50,000 for criticizing officials and accusing referees of carrying an “agenda” against him during Boston’s series against Philadelphia.

McGrady’s broader point appeared tied more to recognition than any single disagreement. During one stretch in December, Brown averaged 31.7 points per game, the highest mark in the NBA during that span, while carrying Boston through extended stretches without Tatum available. Yet much of the attention surrounding the Celtics centered on Joe Mazzulla’s coaching success and eventually the narrative surrounding Tatum’s return.

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Boston still secured the No. 2 seed in the East, but Brown’s supporters argued his individual leadership during that stretch never fully received the same level of public recognition.

The Giannis Trade Speculation Still Looms Over Boston

Stevens’ comments also arrived while another layer of uncertainty continues hovering over Boston’s offseason. NBA insider Marc Stein reported this week that the Celtics are “a team to keep an eye on” if Giannis Antetokounmpo ever becomes seriously available on the trade market.

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Because of Brown’s salary, age, and league-wide value, his name has naturally surfaced in hypothetical trade discussions tied to a potential Giannis pursuit.

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“There will inevitably be people who bring back the ‘Do they break up Tatum and Brown’ storyline,” Stein said. “We know Brad Stevens is not afraid to make big moves and take big swings.”

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Boston has explored major roster possibilities involving Brown before, including preliminary discussions around superstar-level pursuits at previous trade deadlines. That history is part of why speculation surrounding Brown’s future resurfaces so quickly whenever the Celtics fall short.

Stevens’ message ultimately focused less on trade speculation and more on organizational stability. He did not directly address hypothetical Giannis scenarios or deny Boston could eventually make another aggressive move. Instead, he emphasized that Brown remains valued inside the building and that communication between the organization and its stars remains strong.

McGrady’s advice back in 2019 centered on patience and belief in what Boston could eventually become. That patience led to a championship. Now the Celtics enter another pivotal offseason facing a very different question: whether this current version of the roster still has enough runway left to justify keeping the core together after another painful playoff collapse.