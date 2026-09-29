Celtics Reporter Under Fire After Making Controversial Assumption About Paul George

The Boston Celtics are heading into a season with plenty of changes around their young roster. And Hugo Gonzalez is one of the players expected to take on a larger role. But a question about that role quickly drifted into an uncomfortable area involving Paul George.

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Gonzalez’s response was brief. But it was enough to turn the exchange into a talking point around the Celtics Media Day.

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John Karalis, a Celtics reporter, asked Gonzalez how he would prepare for changing responsibilities because “obviously Paul George is going to miss some time, other guys are going to miss some time.” Gonzalez answered, “Well, first of all, hopefully nobody needs to lose any game.”

Karalis later explained on X that he was referring to games Paul George could miss as part of routine rest, particularly on back-to-backs, rather than as a result of an injury.

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The Celtics have 16 back-to-back sets on their 2026-27 schedule, giving the question a legitimate basketball context. Still, the wording left Gonzalez answering an assumption about a teammate rather than discussing his own role.

Hugo Gonzalez enters his second NBA season after Boston selected him No. 28 overall in 2025. The 6’6 wing appeared in 74 games as a rookie, averaging 3.9 ppg and 3.3 rpg. With Jaylen Brown now in Philadelphia and Paul George arriving in Boston, his role could grow as Joe Mazzulla reshapes the rotation.

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Anyway, throwing a curveball at a young player, although unintentional, didn’t sit well with the fans.

Fans fume over the controversial Paul George question

A fan wrote, “Terrible question to ask a 20-year-old player. Why not ask Stevens or the head coach? Why try baiting a kid into a bad answer for your ‘ viral moment, ‘ John??”

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The fan’s frustration goes beyond the wording. Gonza;ez is entering only his second season and faces a new situation after Boston traded Brown for George. Asking him to speculate about George’s availability puts a young player in a position where almost any answer can create another headline.

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Hugo’s rookie season also explains why some fans wanted the focus kept on his development. He averaged only 13.8 minutes per game, although he shot 36.2% from three, giving Boston a useful skill to build around as his role expands.

“You didn’t phrase it well. I like you John and I think it would be better to just own that you didn’t say it how you wanted to.”

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That may be the simplest reading of the controversy.

Karalis’ clarification addressed what he intended. But it did not change how the question sounded in the room. The distinction matters with Paul George, who has dealt with injuries throughout his career and is entering a new role in Boston.

“So then phrase it that way? Not a big deal, but your wording was horrendous lol.”

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Another fan reached essentially the same conclusion without treating the moment as a major scandal. George is expected to be an important piece after arriving from Philadelphia.



So, discussing his availability is reasonable. The criticism is about whether Karalis needed to frame routine rest around the idea that George would “obviously” miss time.

“Weird a** question though, why not just start with 2nd part of the question without mentioning PG?

That suggestion gets to the original basketball point.

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Hugo González was being asked how he would handle fluctuating responsibilities. Something that could change throughout an 82-game season, regardless of which teammate is unavailable.

The front office has substantially reshaped Boston’s roster, making adaptability especially important for younger players.

The final reaction took a different route: “The reason why Giannis is not here.”

That was a joke tied to Boston’s offseason pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, not a serious explanation for the Bucks star’s absence. At the same time, the fan could be reflecting on the nature of the questions that the Celtics reporters are asking their players.

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Anyway, it showed how quickly one awkward exchange can become part of a larger offseason conversation.

The fan reaction, however, made the immediate complaint clear: ask the young players about his role, not a teammate’s health.