Celtics Star Risks Five-Figure NBA Punishment to Call Out Injustice Against Jaylen Brown

On the night Bam Adebayo elevated his legacy with an 83-point performance, the Boston Celtics still managed to steal the spotlight. They fell short 125-116 against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The Cs were already playing without Nikola Vucevic and Payton Pritchard. But losing Jaylen Brown before the halftime break ruined their rhythm. The game officials were tough on the Celtics superstar, and Derrick White isn’t happy about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

White didn’t hold back when asked about Brown’s ejection. “I think he got fouled, too. He definitely earned the first one. I thought the second one was bull****, honestly,” the 31-year-old told the media after the game. Well, looks like Derrick White isn’t hesitating to face the league’s punishment for using profanity during a media interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, the NBA slams players with a $25,000-$50,000 penalty for such offense. For example, the Minnesota Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards, paid $100,000 in fines in the 2024-25 season for expletives.

White further added, “You can’t throw out a guy who’s done so much for us all year, and in a game like this, especially. How do you throw him out? I think that was ridiculous, and it was tough, obviously, to basically play the whole second half without him. I feel like for a lot of the game…I don’t know how much time was on the clock…But I thought that was ridiculous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum chipped in with similar sentiments. The media asked the 28-year-old for his opinion on Jaylen Brown’s ejection. Even for JT, the referee’s decision felt unfair. “I disagree with it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He definitely got pushed. First tech, probably warranted…the emotions are high…but the second tech, you gotta understand it’s a national TV game between two of the best teams in the league,” JT further mentioned. “You make a big deal about stars playing, then you’re trigger-happy to throw somebody out of the game. So I disagree with it.”

Jaylen Brown’s night ended early, and Boston paid the price. The Celtics guard logged only 15 minutes and produced 8 points and 7 assists before officials tossed him for just the second ejection of his NBA career. At that moment, Boston held a slim two-point lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, once Brown walked to the locker room, the momentum flipped. Boston gradually lost its grip in the second half and eventually fell by nine, turning a controllable game into a frustrating collapse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaylen Brown lost his cool with the game referees

The Boston Celtics superstar picked up two technical fouls during a heated argument with officials, triggering an automatic ejection under NBA rules. Now, the trouble began after Stephon Castle knocked the ball loose, and Jaylen Brown tumbled out of bounds with no whistle. Frustration boiled over as Brown confronted referee Tyler Ford, pointing and using profanity, which earned him the first technical. He kept pressing his case, and referee Mehta, observing from across the court, handed out the second technical.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs continued their surge this season behind Victor Wembanyama. The star center dominated with 29 points and 8 rebounds while draining 6 of 12 from three. De’Aaron Fox added punch with 18 points and a game-high 8 assists. As a result, San Antonio carried a 97-90 lead through three quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Imagn

Amidst the chaos, the Cs fought back. Derrick White kept Boston alive with 32 points on 11-20 shooting, plus 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Later, Tyler Ford explained the sequence in a pool report. He said the first technical came after Brown aggressively pointed and used profanity over the no-call. The second followed when JB again approached an official while pointing and using profanity. Ford added that the crew saw no illegal contact on Castle.

Thus, Boston’s night unravelled in San Antonio. Players like Jayson Tatum called out the match official’s decision on Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, Derrick White went the extra mile, risking facing a fine from the NBA. So, the Celtics left frustrated, arguing the call that changed everything.