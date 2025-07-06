Boston Celtics Summer League Roster 2025: Schedule, Time & Venue Details

NBA Summer League is about to take over Vegas like it’s the All-Star Weekend of the Future. And guess who’s pulling up with one of the most intriguing rosters? Yep…the Boston Celtics. Enter: Summer League squad with serious potential. After a wild offseason, Brad Stevens and the front office are going all-in on youth, depth, and upside.

The Boston Celtics are back in action this summer, showcasing their next generation of talent at the 2025 NBA Summer League. With a mix of fresh draft picks, returning young prospects, and a few hopefuls aiming to earn a roster spot, all eyes will be on how this group performs under the bright lights of Las Vegas. But who are they playing against, where, and at what time? We bring you more.

Who is on the Boston Celtics Summer League Roster 2025?

The Celtics Summer League roster is looking like a spicy blend of NBA hopefuls, international talent, and returning prospects ready to leap. Whether you’re here for the next hidden gem or just scouting future 2K MyTEAM cards, this roster has storylines galore. One of the most notable names is Hugo Gonzalez, the 28th overall. The mystery man from Real Madrid. A 19-year-old with length, shooting upside, and enough EuroLeague experience to already look like a vet. There’s no doubt all eyes will be on him. And that isn’t the end of Spark.

Then there is Amari Williams 46th overall. From Kentucky with a motor and a mean streak. Williams averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the field in his graduate season. So, think of rim protection and verticality. A paint enforcer in the making. Next Max Shulga, 57th overall. A Ukrainian guard out of VCU, known for his craftiness and sneaky court vision. He’s not flashy, but he gets the job done. But they aren’t all new faces; fans will see some returning athletes as well.

Baylor Scheierman is the shooter, floor-spacer, and playmaker. With 35.5% from the field, think of him as a lite version of Joe Ingles with more hops. Joining him once again is Jordan Walsh, the defensive junkyard dog. His role may be undefined, but his hustle never is. Still just scratching the surface. Moreover, the Celtics are taking a real swing on Kenneth Lofton Jr., the former Louisiana Tech star and certified bucket-getter.

After a tour of duty with the Memphis Grizzlies, 76ers, and the Utah Jazz, and a dominant MVP season with the Shanghai Sharks, with 25.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. The 6’6 forward is back stateside and hungry. Still just 22 years old, Lofton’s NBA scoring chops remember that 42-point outburst as a rookie? Makes him the most intriguing swing-for-the-fences bet on this roster.

And there’s more, the undrafted rookies, Aaron Scott, Ben Gregg, Zach Hicks, and Hayden Gray are also part of the developmental roster. Intriguingly, Gray is a stat sheet stuffer, with 11.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.1 steals per game with a 41.8% clip from deep. Dark horse candidate for a two-way deal. Lastly, the two-way and experienced players. Miles Norris, a familiar face from last year, is a versatile wing who can do a bit of everything. And Jalen Bridges, the former Baylor Bear, was last seen on a two-way with the Suns. A 3-and-D wing prototype.

What is the Boston Celtics Summer League 2025 schedule?

The Boston Celtics will tip off their 2025 Summer League journey on July 11, facing the Memphis Grizzlies at 4 p.m. ET. They’ll continue their campaign with matchups against the New York Knicks on July 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET, the Miami Heat on July 14 at 8 p.m. ET, and the Los Angeles Lakers on July 17 at 9 p.m. ET. A fifth game will be added based on the team’s performance and seeding, with the opponent yet to be determined. So, Las Vegas is about to get hot, and not just because of the weather.

Celtics Summer League Schedule:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Network Notes Friday, July 11 Vs Memphis Grizzlies 4:00 p.m. NBA TV — Sunday, July 13 Vs New York Knicks 5:30 p.m. ( approx. 8 ) NBA TV Will air around 8 p.m. ET after WNBA game Monday, July 14 vs Miami Heat 8:00 p.m. ESPNU — Thursday, July 17 Vs Los Angeles Lakers 9:00 p.m. ESPN — TBD Vs TBD TBD TBD Game 5 based on performance/seeding

All four scheduled games will also air on NBC Sports Boston, so local fans can catch every alley-oop and fast break.

Where will the Celtics Summer League 2025 games take place?

The NBA 2K26 Summer League will be hosted in…where else? Las Vegas, Nevada! Games will be played at Thomas & Mack Center and then at Cox Pavilion. However, no California Classic or Salt Lake City warmups this year for the C’s. They’re diving straight into the Vegas pool from the 11th of July, no floaties.

Which Celtics players should fans watch during the Summer League 2025?

Let’s talk breakout watchlist: First, Hugo Gonzalez, the Spanish swingman, has the tools and size to make a real splash. If he plays, expect some jaw-dropping moments. Kenneth Lofton Jr., has a big body, soft hands and a high basketball IQ. The scoring and rebounding numbers overseas were insane. Can he carve out a spot in Boston’s rotation or at least earn a two-way contract?

Likewise, Amari Williams, the defensive backbone. Expect blocks, boards, and some surprise post moves. Baylor Scheierman, on the other hand, if he keeps hitting shots, could sneak into Boston’s regular-season bench unit. Jordan Walsh, meanwhile, is the energy guy. The “get under your skin” guy. The guy who might just turn defense into offense all week long.

This isn’t just your average Summer League squad; this is a roster packed with question marks, comeback stories, and raw talent. From Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s redemption arc to Hugo Gonzalez’s potential debut, there’s plenty to get hyped about. Let’s see who earns their way into the Garden next season.