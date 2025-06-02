Boston’s Dismay Amplified by Pacers’ Jalen Brunson Plans as Celtics’ Offseason Choices Remain Unclear

The Boston Celtics didn’t just lose a playoff series—they missed their chance to figure out how to stop Jalen Brunson until it was too late. And guess who showed everyone the way? The Indiana Pacers. The Pacers messed with Brunson’s game in ways Boston never even tried, leaving fans and analysts scratching their heads about why the Celtics, with all their defensive talent, didn’t press the right buttons.

On The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons didn’t hold back. He pointed out how Andrew Nembhard chased Brunson full-court, bothering him every step and pushing the Knicks deeper into the shot clock. Boston has guys like Derrick White who could’ve done the same, but they just never went there. “Are you telling me Derrick White couldn’t have done what Nembhard did?” Simmons said, sounding baffled. “94 feet, right in his face.”

Boston’s defense was no joke during the regular season. They finished with a top-three defensive rating and allowed the second-best opponent shooting percentage. Their lineup is packed with defenders who can guard multiple positions—White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford. This versatility helped them dominate most nights. Keyword? Most.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But when it came to Jalen Brunson? The Celtics struggled. Brunson dropped 39 points on them in Game 4, taking advantage of Boston’s soft, passive defense. They finally switched things up in Game 5, putting Jaylen Brown on Brunson, which helped—Brunson scored 22 points on tougher looks—but by then, the damage was mostly done.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 13, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Kristaps Porzingis (8) defend against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Indiana played with fire. They pressured Brunson full-court, making him fight for every possession and pushing New York’s offense to the edge of the shot clock. This strategy took advantage of the Knicks’ shaky ball movement and isolation-heavy style.

Bill Simmons nailed it: “The key with Brunson is you’ve got to mess with him before he gets inside 20 feet. It’s the other 75 feet.” And the Pacers did just that—forcing turnovers early, ramping up pressure late, and daring New York’s secondary players to make plays. Data backs this up, too. The 2024–25 Knicks were one of just 15 playoff teams ever to win 10+ games, score over 100 points a night, and average fewer than 21 assists. That means they rely on Brunson controlling the ball, not passing it around. So why didn’t Boston do what Indiana did?

Coach Joe Mazzulla stuck to drop coverage and soft doubles—defensive tactics that lacked the firepower needed to disrupt a player like Brunson. The Celtics had the talent but were slow to adjust and didn’t bring enough pressure. Simmons summed it up perfectly: “I’m sure Mazzulla was watching this going nuts. The first two games? Completely the wrong game plan. Everything was off.”

This defensive problem will shape the Boston Celtics’ offseason. They have all the pieces—talent and versatility—but if they want to stop elite, ball-dominant guards like Brunson, they’ve got to get more aggressive. And they’ve got to do it fast. That said, off the court, the Celtics face a different kind of pressure—one that doesn’t show up on the scoreboard.

Boston Celtics Face Financial Crunch Amid Roster Overload

Their roster comes with one of the priciest payrolls in NBA history. For the 2025–26 season, Boston’s payroll is expected to hit between $225 and $233 million. That’s $40 million over the luxury tax line. And it gets worse. They’re pushing past the second apron limit at $207.8 million. That could trigger serious penalties like losing trade exceptions or frozen draft picks if they can’t control it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ESPN’s salary cap expert Bobby Marks doesn’t sugarcoat it. If the Celtics keep this roster, the combined salary and luxury tax bill could top half a billion dollars. Half a billion. That’s enough to make any owner nervous. Especially with Jayson Tatum sidelined long-term after a bad Achilles injury. Ownership is rightly worried about carrying such a huge financial burden without their star.

Then there’s Al Horford. The soon-to-be 39-year-old vet isn’t ready to retire yet. He wants to stay in Boston. But even if he signs for minimum pay, the Celtics would face an extra $50 to $60 million in luxury tax penalties. That’s sparked trade rumors. Some talk about packaging Horford with Sam Hauser to get a younger, cheaper big man. The Knicks have been mentioned as a possible destination.

Kristaps Porziņģis is also on the trading block. He has one year left on a $30 million deal. The Celtics see him as a key trade asset to cut payroll. The Warriors and Magic have shown interest. Porzingis offers floor spacing and rim protection. But unless he takes a team-friendly deal, a trade seems likely. Through all this, Jaylen Brown stands firm as the team’s cornerstone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Locked into a long-term contract, he’s basically untouchable—unless something extraordinary comes along. Boston’s plan? Build around Brown and Tatum, while shedding the veteran contracts and expiring deals that are strangling their salary cap flexibility. This upcoming Boston Celtics’ offseason is shaping up to be a high-stakes balancing act. The front office has to juggle clearing salary cap space, dodging crippling luxury tax penalties, and getting Tatum back to full strength. It’s a delicate dance that will require savvy moves and some tough calls.

How they handle the Celtics’ offseason could shape the franchise for years. It’s a crossroads moment. It demands bold and smart decisions on and off the court. If the Celtics want to compete at the highest level again, this offseason can’t be routine. It’s crunch time. They have a chance to reshape their identity, tighten their defense, and fix their finances.