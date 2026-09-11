Bradley Beal Breaks Silence After Fans Accuse Clippers of Disrespecting Chris Paul Even in Retirement

Bradley Beal wasn’t planning on saying much about it. Then the backlash kept building, and he finally addressed it directly.

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It started with a jersey number. Beal is switching back to No. 3. The number Chris Paul wore for most of his time in LA, and the one still tied to his legacy with the franchise. But fans aren’t just upset about a number. They’re pointing to a pattern of how the organization has treated Paul on his way out the door, and in retirement, and the jersey is simply the latest example.

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Beal’s first response was casual, almost dismissive. “Is that the topic of the day? Lol,” he posted. As replies piled up accusing him and the franchise of disrespecting Paul, he followed up with something more direct: “He’s a legend! The HISTORY and BRAND can’t be touched, nor erased!!!”

What Fans Say the Clippers Actually Got Wrong

The number is only the visible part of the frustration. The real complaint traces back to how Paul’s Clippers tenure ended and what came after.

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Paul wore No. 3 from 2011 to 2017, during the “Lob City” run that turned the Clippers into a real playoff team for the first time in franchise history. He came back for one final season in 2025-26 and wanted the number again. Beal, who’d worn it for 13 seasons in Washington and Phoenix, gave it up without being asked.

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That goodwill didn’t survive the season. The Clippers moved on from Paul in December, traded him to Toronto in February, and he was released and retired shortly after, closing out 21 years in the league. On the Build or Break podcast, Paul described the exit as “one of the most disrespectful things that I’ve endured.” He’s also said Clippers president Lawrence Frank once told him the number would eventually be retired in his honor.

Instead, less than a year later, it’s back in circulation, and Beal is the one wearing it. For fans, that broken promise, not the jersey swap itself, is the real source of the anger.

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The reactions reflect that layered frustration. One fan wrote plainly, “Yeah, considering it’s a big deal & completely disrespectful,” while another pushed back on the double standard, asking, “So why take the number then? Nobody has worn 3 since 2017 besides CP3.” Others turned Beal’s own words against him, quoting his “can’t be touched, nor erased” line with the retort: “Can’t be touched nor erased. Proceeds to touch it.”

Not everyone laid the blame on Beal specifically. Several fans argued the real target should be the organization’s broader treatment of the players who built its identity, with one suggesting the criticism would fade the moment the team actually won something meaningful.

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Beal didn’t create the tension between Paul and the franchise, but by wearing the number, he’s now tangled up in it whether he intended to be or not. His public tribute suggests he understands that.

Paul’s exit clearly isn’t a closed chapter for the Clippers. Fans are still watching how the organization handles anything connected to him, and this jersey swap won’t be the last time it comes up.

